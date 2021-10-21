Like many people around the world, KU junior Natalie Williams found herself in need of a new hobby when quarantine began in March 2020. With the second half of her freshman year of college now online, Williams decided to put her boredom to good use and start a mask business after her mom suggested she learn a pattern.
As a seamstress for over 12 years, Williams had no problem mastering the craft.
“When I was little my granny taught me how to sew and I would take sewing classes,” Williams said.
A year and a half later, Williams has sewn and sold an estimated 300 masks, earning nearly $1,000 in profit.
Williams first knew her business had potential after she sold out of the prototypes she displayed at the front desk of her job in the Blue Valley Recreation Center. After this initial success, Williams decided to bring her platform to Instagram where she operates under the handle @masksbynat5.
As a marketing major, Williams said that she implements social media strategy skills she learned in her classes. Her account attracts a very community-oriented-audience. A large amount of her customer base are family, friends and classmates.
“My friends were really supportive because they would also post my masks to their stories and tag me,” Williams said.
Williams believes that her business is very consumer-oriented compared to other small business competitors. She often receives direct message requests for fabric patterns that she is happy to fulfill.
“If I don’t have what you want, just tell me what you’re looking for and I’ll get it,” Williams said.
Williams said she gets her materials from Amazon and Joann's.
Despite the demand for her product, Williams was still shocked at her level of success. Masks by Nat taught Williams to have more confidence in her own ideas.
“Don’t be surprised by the amount of success you might have,” Williams said. “Don’t expect the worst; expect the best.”