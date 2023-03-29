KU Libraries is urging students to participate in its annual LibArt exhibit, a yearlong exhibition of student art in the libraries organized and sponsored by KU Libraries.
The idea was started by faculty that wanted to give students from all majors and backgrounds a chance to participate.
“It gives any student – it doesn’t matter what major you have – the chance to submit pieces to be hung in four of the seven branches,” said LibArt chair Rebecca Schroeder. “There were some KU faculty and staff who formed the idea back in 2010.”
The exhibition gives students a chance to both gain exposure by displaying their work in the University’s public spaces and the opportunities to win cash awards totaling $1,000.
“You can see the confidence students get from winning an award or getting recognized or realizing their work is good enough and really getting that validation,” said LibArt committee member Nikkole Pirch. “And I think that’s probably the biggest benefit for students – to get that validation and to be able to be seen and to be heard.”
Briauna Huffman, a senior studying illustration and animation who has entered the competition in the past, said she thinks that others should participate in the program due to its significance.
“I think it’s important because one – it’s a lot of fun just being able to do art all the time and then submitting it,” Huffman said. “It livens up the libraries and puts in a sense of people in the libraries who are contributing to how it looks and the feel of it.”
The submission process consists of filling out an online form by April 7, where applicants attach a statement about their piece and a photo of it.
The contest allows for work of all mediums, and the LibArt committee enjoys seeing a variety of work submitted for the exhibition.
“It’s really exciting to see people who may be an engineering major, but their passion lies in charcoal drawing or photography or something like that,” Pirch said. “So I think it’s really exciting to see talent from everywhere and to include anyone and everyone. LibArt isn’t just for trained artists.”
More information about the contest can be found on the KU Libraries website.