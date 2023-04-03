The lion’s eyes glow blue, and it opens its mouth as if roaring to the sound of drums and cymbals. The lion’s red fur, laced with gold frills, shimmers as it dances to the music. The KU Lion Dance Team’s fluid performance makes it easy to forget that there are black sneakers under the costume instead of paws.
Lion dance, a traditional Chinese dance, features two dancers working together to create movements under a lion costume. One dancer controls the front half of the lion while the other controls the back half. Other members of the team play drums and cymbals during the lion’s performance.
The KU Lion Dance Team is composed of around 15 people, who practice every Tuesday and Friday. The team’s co-president, Changwen Gong, is a freshman from Wichita studying computer science.
“Growing up, I’ve always seen lion dance performances on TV,” Gong said. “I’ve always felt like they were cool, but I never had that much interest in it until my senior year of high school.”
One of Gong’s friends invited him to join a lion dance club at his high school, and Gong has been practicing the dance since.
Lion dance is often performed during the Lunar New Year, Gong said.
“We don’t perform it year-round, mostly during Asian holidays,” Gong said. “For instance, when the mid-autumn festival was around, which was in August [and] September, we have quite a few performances.”
Gong joined the KU Lion Dance Team after his friends on the team said the team’s president, Kim Pham, graduated in May 2022 and that the team was looking for people to fill leadership positions.
“I volunteered and told them I could help run the club,” Gong said.
Pham was the founder of the KU Lion Dance Team. She studied biology and Spanish at KU and is now applying for medical school.
“I established the team in 2019 after feeling really homesick,” Pham said. “It was a way for me to feel a little closer to home and my culture.”
Pham said the KU Lion Dance Team opened for membership at the beginning of COVID-19, making it difficult for the team to practice and recruit members.
“Campus actually closed right after we put recruitment flyers up,” Pham said. “We ended up just discussing the club virtually. We did try to watch resources to study lion dance.”
Both Gong and Pham said their favorite part of being on the team was performing with their teammates.
“Beyond watching our routines come to life at our performances, I liked just spending time with the team,” Pham said.
Gong said the team performs around Lawrence but also travels often for other performances. The team has been to venues such as the Kansas City Union Station for a wedding, and the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.
“It’s really exciting watching the crowd get excited and cheer for you,” Gong said. “And when you’re under the lion, you’re also interacting with the crowd.”
Michelle Heffner Hayes, a professor at the KU Department of Theatre and Dance, teaches a class about multicultural dance. She noted that lion dance is a diverse dance that can vary in color and style.
“Each town or even each family can make their own distinctive lion dance,” Hayes said. “So, if you go to a certain city or town, they might have a particular color they use or particular movement within the set lion dance expectations.”
Hayes said the different styles of color and movement among lion dances fascinate her.
“These [dances] are all called lion dances, but they are very particular,” Hayes said. “You could see some commonalities, but you also see . . . different acrobatic displays.”
Hayes said that students interested in dance could join several student dance clubs. Besides the KU Lion Dance Team, there are nine other student dance clubs at KU, according to Rock Chalk Central.