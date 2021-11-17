This past weekend, the fourth annual Kansas Miss Amazing pageant took place in Topeka, giving women with disabilities a platform in pageantry. The Miss Amazing has provided educational and advocacy programs for women with disabilities for over a decade in 34 states.
Thirteen participants competed this year, and four contestants were crowned with titles. However, Michelle Roberts, Kansas’ Miss Amazing director, said the event’s main focus is far from physical awards.
“It has grown into an organization that uses pageantry to build self-esteem and empower women with disabilities to create changes in the world where they see necessary,” said Roberts.
In her first year competing, KU sophomore Autumn Bertels won Kansas Miss Amazing Junior Miss Queen at this year’s pageant. Originally from Nortonville, KS, Bertels was paralyzed in 2010 at the age of eight in a car accident.
Bertels said her interest in pageantry began when she went through rehab after the car accident. Bertel’s roommate and fellow participant, sophomore Nora Stoy, told her about the Miss Amazing pageant.
“I thought it would be a great way for me to interact with people like me because I didn’t really know many people with a physical disability,” Bertels said.
The pageant is open to all girls with a range of disabilities.
“I think having a competition with all disabilities helps each competitor gain better understanding of disabilities that aren’t theirs,” Bertels said. “There’s misconceptions within the disabled community too, not just outside of it.”
Bertels plans for next semester include starting AbilityKU, an organization for students with disabilities. Bertels wants the organization to act as a support system for students.
“I felt really alone on campus my freshman semester and felt so out of place being disabled on campus,” Bertels said. "This organization would be for people with intellectual, physical, and invisible disabilities, so that they have a supportive community behind them."
Her organization’s platform will inform disabled people about opportunities, like Miss Amazing, Bertels said.
“Miss Amazing is a great opportunity to get involved in the disabled community and a way to share your story without someone else telling it,” Bertels said.
As the 2022 Kansas representative and crowned state queen, Bertels will compete at the National Miss Amazing pageant this summer.