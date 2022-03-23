University of Kansas senior Hallie Cole highlighted her art in “This Land,” an exhibit featured in the Kansas Union Gallery from Feb. 28 through March 11. Cole worked with different textiles in order to create an exhibit that reflected her own experience as a multicultural Native American growing up in Oklahoma.
The art installation utilized the space of three walls to create a story that reflected Native American presence in the United States.
The first wall highlighted Supreme Court cases that impacted the Native American community. Pieces of torn paper lined the next wall, symbolizing broken treaties. On the last wall was the piece titled “Where do We Belong” that Cole describes as the most personal piece for her.
“As a biracial person, it is an interesting thing to navigate – trying to figure out where I stand on things and how to respect me while also respecting everyone else to the best of my abilities,” Cole said. “And then it’s always kind of hard just because I have one parent that people say is one thing and then a parent that people say is another and a lot of people want me to choose one over the other.”
As a textiles major, Cole wanted to step outside of her comfort zone and work with different mediums to bring her concept to life. While the original vision consisted of a majority of textile pieces, the final gallery used different paper techniques and thread work to bring the concept to life.
“I did paper weavings that still involve some textile work,” Cole said. “A lot of the thread and yarn work circles or highlights very important lines in the treaties. Some of them talk about removals, and some of them are the ones that reaffirm tribal sovereignty, especially within Oklahoma which is very important to me.”
The idea to use paper came from a process that combined knowledge of the legal system with Cole's usual art process. When looking through different cases and treaties to use, she was inspired to begin printing and tearing up her own paper.
“My dad is actually a lawyer, so I grew up very familiar with the legal system and Supreme Court cases,” Cole said. “I have always been very interested in it. It’s a lot of interesting history; a lot of it is very sad, but it’s something that I’m familiar with and wanted to combine with my art and my art process.”
By displaying it in this way, Cole felt like she was better able to express the weight of everything presented.
Cole hopes that the main takeaway people get from her exhibit is an educational experience that helps them to become more aware of things that affect the Native American community.