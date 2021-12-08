Streaming services, like Netflix and Hulu, have allowed television and movie characters - new and old - to revive clothing styles and influence fashion trends.
Senior business analytics and accounting major Katie Dixon said movies and television have a major impact on fashion trends.
“I remember when ‘Euphoria’ came out, and everyone wanted to start experimenting with makeup,” Dixon said. “Or when I was in middle school, ‘Pretty Little Liars’ was the most amazing show, and everyone wanted to dress like those girls.”
The middle school trends Dixon is referring to include skinny jeans with wedges and large accessories.
Some students, however, feel that social media has a stronger pull on influencing trends over television.
Senior strategic communications major Lulu Stones, from Raleigh, North Carolina, said fashion in television has taken a backseat to influencing trends. With social media platforms like Youtube, Instagram and TikTok, Stones said she has personally found herself inspired by the apps.
“I think as people stream more, fashion in television has become less relevant compared to what’s on social media and what influencers promote on Instagram, Pinterest, [and] TikTok,” Stones said. “During quarantine, I was definitely influenced a lot through TikTok style trends.”
The trends she refers to are oversized button-ups, sweater vests, and skater skirts, Stones said.
While she does not believe television has the most influence on current styles, Stones recognizes that television has some impact on trends. Shows like “Outer Banks” and the HBO Max reboot of “Gossip Girl” have led to an influx of new trends, Stones said.
“The release of the new ‘Gossip Girl’ was around the same time fashion [Tik]Tok blew up with preppy street styles like oversized button-ups, sweater vests and skater skirts,” Stones said.
Although different forms of media have taken over fashion influences, iconic characters and their style choices continue to dominate what clothes people buy, according to a report from Lyst. Shows like “Emily in Paris” and “Normal People” were listed as the site’s top two on-screen fashion influences of 2020.
Movies like “The Devil Wears Prada” changed Dixon’s perspective on what the fashion industry is.
“I was in my awkward teen phase where I still didn’t know how to properly dress myself or know what and what not to wear,” Dixon said. “I remember sitting in the living room with my mom watching this movie and how much I related to Anne Hathaway’s character. At the time I didn’t care what I looked like and would just throw on any clothes that were clean.”
It was the iconic Meryl Streep monologue, shaming Hathaway’s cerulean blue sweater, that emphasized the importance of fashion for Dixon and showed her how impactful the fashion industry can be.
“Describing that clothing wasn’t ‘just stuff,’ that it was jobs and millions of dollars that went into just one color, that the fashion industry wasn’t just about clothes, but the meaning behind it and the work [that] was put in just to make one piece,” Dixon said.
Dixon said she began to put her own style choices into perspective and discovered a newfound appreciation for what the industry has to offer.
As for Stones, she believes relatable movie and television characters can influence personal style.
“Eventually, when you get into the character, you get into the celebrity in their real life, and look up to them and know that if they can play great roles in movies and TV, they can live a cool or interesting real life, and you pay attention to detail,” Stones said. “That’s what sticks with you, and that’s what you eventually look for [in] yourself.”
Although her style has changed, Stones feels her personal style has acquired fewer rules, as she is exposed to more trends through media.
“My view on fashion has been less of sticking to a particular style and letting myself just buy things that catch my eye, or things that I like regardless of if it’s more preppy, boho, chic, [or] athletic,” Stones said.
Similarly, Dixon said her fashion has evolved beyond the characters she formerly idolized in television and film.
“It’s funny to look back on the movies that I watched religiously and try to imagine myself wearing that stuff now,” Dixon said. “I think at that time it was a lot simpler to reflect what the TV shows and movies were dressing their characters in. Now I think the industry has changed so much that there are so many different trends to follow.”
Regardless, Dixon feels the impact that on-screen characters and shows have had on the fashion industry is undeniable.
“If you’re going to be successful in the industry, you have to keep up with what is influencing everyone the most,” Dixon said. “Sometimes it can be a trend that lasts a week while others can last months at a time.”