KU senior and Nebraska local, Mackenzie Greckel, will display her clothing line in the Kansas Union Gallery from Sept. 3 to 17. The exhibit, titled “Summer Camp,” features bright colors, unconventional materials, and Greckel’s personal self-expression.
From a young age, Greckel has used art as a form of self-expression. Although the name behind her collection is a nod to overexaggerated couture, it was also inspired by Greckel’s years spent at 4-H Camp and Hummel Day Camp in Nebraska.
“Summer camp is where I really felt comfortable with myself and who I was as a person,” Greckel said. “I never felt judged, and I feel like just that mindset of being at summer camp is worry-free.”
In 2018, Greckel started studying visual arts at KU. She started creating pieces for the collection in KU professor Brandi Lee Cooper’s Spring 2021 Art & Ecology class. However, her creativity was not bound to a semester. When the class ended, Greckel decided to pursue an independent project with Cooper as her mentor. With funding from an undergraduate research award, Greckel was able to curate a collection of 12 looks.
The Kansas Union Gallery is not the first time Greckel has displayed her work to an audience. Greckel showed a previous collection in Omaha Fashion Week in 2020. This August, Greckel was asked to return as a headlining designer, where she showed 12 looks from the Summer Camp line.
As far as next year goes, Greckel has not decided how she wants to continue to pursue art. She said graduate school is an option, but Greckel is also interested in expanding her personal brand, Cicada Camp, by starting a website and traveling to regional fashion weeks.
To learn more about Greckel’s work, visit her exhibition in the Union that is open to the public until Friday.