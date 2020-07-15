Cole Drees, a 21-year-old from Wichita, went through multiple fashion phases before arriving at their current androgynous and romantic, yet edgy, style.
Drees first became interested in both fashion and art when they entered high school. Back then, Drees was into the preppy look, which included boat shoes, shorts and patterned button-ups. Later on in their high school career, they started experimenting more with fashion.
“I’d say I definitely take more notes now and I’m a little more conscious about the things I wear,” Drees said. "I feel like when I first started I would just buy as much as I could that was cute, and now I’m like, 'OK, I should just focus on buying one thing that’s really cute and I can wear it more often with more things.'"
Drees said when they discovered drag, they knew it was everything they were interested in — fashion, makeup, music and art. They began doing their own drag-inspired makeup and have been practicing and curating their style ever since graduating high school.
“As soon as I got out of high school and I wasn’t just surrounded by the same people all the time I was like ‘Wow, there’s so many other things I can do now,’” Drees said.
One of the main points of their fashion style is androgyny. Drees wears clothes from both the men’s and women’s section and enjoy fashion traditionally made for women because of the bright colors and variety of cuts. Drees said it’s sometimes difficult when the clothes aren’t suited for their body type and the sizing is so different from men’s sizes.
“I’m having to grab four or five sizes of one thing because I’m like 'OK well they say it’s a large but this large isn’t even comparable to a medium in a men's,'" Drees said. “It’s extremely frustrating.”
They thrift often, but Drees also uses Instagram as a way to find brands and designers to buy from. Most recently, Drees shopped online at Kikillo for shorts. They often look for patterns like houndstooth and plaid when shopping.
Drees originally planned on going to art school in Chicago, so when they first came to Lawrence to study at the University of Kansas, they said they weren’t expecting people in the town to be so fashionable.
“I was actually kind of bummed out about going to KU, I was like ‘Stuck in Kansas still?’” Drees said. “Lawrence really opened my eyes to what Kansas can provide.”
Drees said they like standing out and they feel comfortable wearing clothes that show off their personality and style. Wearing makeup and clothes they like gives them confidence and affirms who they are.
“I feel like [makeup] has definitely been a huge part of my gender story,” Drees said. “The biggest part I feel a lot of people deal with when they’re dealing with gender and what they want to identify as is looking in the mirror and seeing the person that you feel on the inside. And I feel like makeup’s helped me do that.”