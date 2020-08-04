The Lawrence Public Library launched a free streaming service that features past and present music from northeast Kansas artists, called Kaw Valley Jukebox. The name references their target demographic — Lawrence residents.
“There are so many different major streaming platforms out there right now, but none are particularly specific or curated in any kind of way that represents local history,” said Joel Bonner, library technology assistant. “This was a much more kind of concerted effort to show the really wide range of insane local music talent. And that is contemporary but also historical.”
The goal of the project is to not only preserve older musicians’ work through archives, but it also serves as an active site local artists can submit their music to twice a year. The library partnered with MUSICat, a company that regularly works with libraries to promote local musicians.
“There's a really diverse palette of genres of music existing in Lawrence and the greater Douglas County area,” Bonner said. “This archive is definitely a way to kind of show that off.”
Previously, there was a project called the Lawrence Music Project. Lawrence Public Library Director Brad Allen said the platform was not as successful as they had hoped. The idea for the Kaw Valley Jukebox, however, drew inspiration from that.
Allen said Bonner, project manager Kevin Corcoran and studio manager Jim Barnes, along with others, helped put this new project together. They helped rename and rebrand the project. They also added both older and more current local artists’ music to add to the collection.
“I remember one of the things that made me excited to work on this project was being able to represent musicians and artists from Lawrence's past that maybe just don't exist anymore,” Bonner said. “And [this project is] a way to kind of digitally immortalize these bands and artists who maybe had a brief window of very pivotal existence in the Lawrence area.”
Through researching music history in Lawrence, Allen said local musicians now are a lot more diverse than what the music scene looked like 20 years ago when he was in a local band.
“That's the thing that's exciting for me about showcasing the local music in this town because previous to more recently, it was very white and very male,” Allen said. “Even though I was involved in those scenes that were very masculine, it disappointed me that there wasn’t more diversity.”
Bonner said that he and Allen both have local connections that have helped with finding new and old artists. They’ve also utilized the library itself in discovering older musicians.
"We really want to be as open and representative of as many different niches in the community as we can,” Bonner said. “We want to create an ongoing, local, time capsule of the music because I think it's insanely valuable. It’s also pretty eye-opening to see the quality of work that comes out of this town and this will help solidify that.”
Kaw Valley Jukebox users are able to listen to current and former local artists, but will not be able to download any individual songs. For bands that are active, links to their social media pages will be provided.
Submissions for the first round closed on July 31 but artists are encouraged to continue working on their content for the next deadline which is to be determined at a later date.