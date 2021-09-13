Downtown Lawrence Inc. (DLI) presented its 61st annual Downtown Lawrence Sidewalk Sale on Thursday. The event took place sunrise to sunset, and featured a variety of sales set up by local vendors on Mass. Street.
Creators of the event were happy to see the biggest sale of the year return to Lawrence. Last year’s Sidewalk Sale was canceled due to COVID-19.
“What is absolutely crucial is supporting local businesses," said Sally Zogry, executive director of DLI. “We’re looking at a multiyear economic recovery for these small business owners. It’s just crucial that people support.”
The Sidewalk Sale’s date moved to Sept. from the original date set in July. Having the event in the fall allowed for a crowd of vaccinated shoppers to enjoy cooler weather, Zogry said.
The sidewalk sale attracts many people to downtown Lawrence, allowing owners to sell summer inventory and transition to fall merchandise.
“I think it’s a really great way for us to offload some inventory that hasn’t moved throughout the year,” said Ruff House owner Jill Shephard. “Mostly we use the sidewalk sale to offload some Ruff House products -- so either products that are slightly damaged, discontinued products and different things like that.”
Moving the event into the fall allowed for new or returning University of Kansas students to enjoy the downtown tradition. This fresh wave of customers flocked downtown to unite the community together.
“Coming from a small town there is nothing like this, so when I heard about the sidewalk sale I was really excited to see more of Lawrence and to get a few deals along the way,” said freshman business student Anna Hughes from Seward, NE . “It was a lot of fun to see the community come together.”