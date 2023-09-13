Love Garden Sounds will host an exclusive listening party for singer-songwriter Mitski’s seventh studio album, “The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We” on Sept. 15 at midnight.
Fans will join together to experience the album in full as it is released worldwide, providing them with the opportunity to connect with one another and share thoughts on the album.
“I’m really excited to listen to the project as a whole. I hope to get a small mix of styles within the album, hopefully rock Mitski,” sophomore English major Evan Lugo said. “I'm also generally excited for this next album. I thought that ‘Laurel Hell’ would be her last, so just the fact that we’re getting another album makes me very happy.”
At the event fans will be able to come in and grab a copy of the record while the album plays throughout the store.
“I did one midnight release, and they’re pretty chill,” Love Garden employee Joey Bear said. “It kind of depends how many people show up. [The events are] over before you knew it because everybody’s like, ‘I wanna go home and listen to the record.’”
Fans have been able to stream three songs from the album, such as “Bug Like an Angel,” “Star” and “Heaven.” Mitski spontaneously released "Bug Like an Angel" on July 26 after sending a link out to fans enrolled in her email list that took viewers straight to an unlisted YouTube video; she then revealed the album’s title and the single’s release date in an audio-only teaser. “Star” and “Heaven” were both released on Aug. 23.
“I love the orchestral instruments that we got with each song,” Lugo said. “It’s something we’ve never really heard before, and I think it really goes well with the name of the album.”
With the event being Lugo’s first listening party, he is hoping to find a welcoming fan environment similar to the ones he finds when attending concerts.
“I love those types of music scenes where fans of the same artist can all meet and bond,” Lugo said. “I’ve met so many cool people at concerts who I still talk with to this day back in Florida, so I hope the same happens at the listening party.”
“The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We” will be available to stream this Friday on Spotify, Apple Music along with other streaming platforms. The album can also be purchased online for download or as a CD, cassette or vinyl.