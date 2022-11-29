From his Netflix comedy special, “Warn Your Relatives” to performing on CONAN to doing stand-up in Lawrence: comedian, writer, and podcaster Hari Kondabolu has done it all.
On Nov. 18, Kondabolu performed at Lawrence Arts Center on his across-the-country stand-up comedy tour.
Marlo Angell, the curator of media and film at the Lawrence Arts Center, said the center is grateful to have special guests bring their talent to the community.
"It means a lot to have performers working at such a high level as Hari Kondabolu to include Lawrence on their national tours,” Angell said.
The Lawrence Arts Center’s mission is to create meaningful experiences with and for the community through education, exhibitions and performances, said Angell.
Angell said she believes that Kondabolu was the perfect guest artist.
“A performer with the intellectual rigor of Hari Kondabolu combined with his cultural know-how and hilarious sensibility made November eighteenth an unforgettable night for all in the room,” Angell said.
Both on stage and in his Netflix special, which was given a 100% rating by Rotten Tomatoes, Kondabolu tells stories about current events and his personal life, specifically about navigating parenthood.
“I talk about topics, whether it’s racism or colonialism or the millions of other isms and oppressions because I find them interesting or painful,” Kondabolu said.
Kondabolu said that he believes that politics and comedy are intertwined.
“Everything is political; every choice you make is political,” Kondabolu said. “Let's not pretend that art and entertainment are purely these empty things that make you happy, it’s more complicated than that.”
Although he’s been doing stand-up comedy for most of his life, he never planned on becoming a comedian.
Kondabolu received a bachelor's degree in comparative politics at Wesleyan University before he moved to Seattle in an attempt to make his comedy dreams a reality.
“Next thing I know I’m on Jimmy Kimmel Live and I have a manager,” Kondabolu said.
When Kondabolu was younger, he said he was discouraged by the lack of representation in the industry.
“In 2006 and 2007, there weren’t that many South Asians on television — not even that many were in the public eye — definitely not in stand up,” Kondabolu said. “It just didn’t seem realistic.”
But there were comedians who Kondabolu said gave him hope.
“Seeing comedians, like Margaret Cho and Chris Rock when I was a teen, changed my life,” he said. “It made me think, ‘Oh, it’s possible for me to do this.’”
And Kondabolu said he wants everyone to know that anything is possible.
“If you’re right out of college, that’s the best time to pursue your dreams,” Kondabolu said.
Other than Kondabolu’s stand-up tour, his new Netflix cooking show “Chef v.s. Snack” is set to release on Nov. 30. He also has another comedy special in the works for 2023.