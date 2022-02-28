new music Monday (2/21)

New Music Monday is a column that highlights releases from prominent artists. 

 Lane Phifer/UDK

This week, New Music Monday dives into releases from Basia Bulat, Gang of Youths and Florence + the Machine.

“The Garden” by Basia Bulat

In her first album since 2020, artist Basia Bulat released “The Garden,” a re-recording of many of her old songs. In a delicate mix of folk and indie, Bulat has created an album that has  no skips. 

Featured song: “The Garden – The Garden Version”

“angel in realtime.” by Gang of Youths

After the success of “Achilles Come Down,” Australian indie band Gang of Youths has released a hauntingly beautiful album titled “angel in realtime.” Using vivid description and storytelling, the band has created an emotional album that leaves the listener feeling raw and uncovered.

Featured song: “brothers”

“King” by Florence  + the Machine

Indie powerhouse Florence + the Machine’s new single, “King,” comments on the societal position of women and portrays messages of feminism and strength. The single is the first for Florence + the Machine’s fifth studio album.

Featured song: “King”

Other notable releases this week come from Avril Lavigne, Dashboard Confessional and caroline. 

You can hear these featured songs and more on this week’s playlist on Spotify.

