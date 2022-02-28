This week, New Music Monday dives into releases from Basia Bulat, Gang of Youths and Florence + the Machine.
“The Garden” by Basia Bulat
In her first album since 2020, artist Basia Bulat released “The Garden,” a re-recording of many of her old songs. In a delicate mix of folk and indie, Bulat has created an album that has no skips.
Featured song: “The Garden – The Garden Version”
“angel in realtime.” by Gang of Youths
After the success of “Achilles Come Down,” Australian indie band Gang of Youths has released a hauntingly beautiful album titled “angel in realtime.” Using vivid description and storytelling, the band has created an emotional album that leaves the listener feeling raw and uncovered.
Featured song: “brothers”
“King” by Florence + the Machine
Indie powerhouse Florence + the Machine’s new single, “King,” comments on the societal position of women and portrays messages of feminism and strength. The single is the first for Florence + the Machine’s fifth studio album.
Featured song: “King”
Other notable releases this week come from Avril Lavigne, Dashboard Confessional and caroline.
You can hear these featured songs and more on this week’s playlist on Spotify.