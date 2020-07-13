This week on "New Music Monday" we have a highly anticipated posthumous album from Juice WRLD alongside two singles from Rich Brian and Aminé, the latter of which is gearing up toward an album release later this year.
Feel free to stream the full "New Music Monday" playlist on Spotify.
“Legends Never Die” - Juice WRLD
After “Circles” ripped out our hearts back in January, it was hard to imagine we’d get yet another posthumous album in 2020 from a recently passed rapper, but here we are with another one to get us in our feels. Juice WRLD is similar to Mac Miller in the way that he’s not afraid to be vulnerable in his music, but he also keeps the album upbeat to remind us what the title states: legends never die.
It’s a bittersweet but satisfying final project from the famous rapper that will allow his name to live on with a sense of closure.
“Love In My Pocket” - Rich Brian
Rich Brian never lets us down. In his second quarantine single following his release of “BALI” a few months ago, “Love In My Pocket” is another bop from the Indonesian rapper. Nobody is sure if this means he’s leading up to an album or not, but in the end, we’re getting new music from him and that’s all that matters.
He also released the song alongside a fun music video of him dancing in front of green screens, so edited fan content is abundant for your enjoyment.
“Compensating” - Aminé, Young Thug
One rapper we do know is leading up to an album is Aminé. He’s been dropping a few singles such as “Shimmy” and “Riri” in the last few months. His latest release, “Compensating,” features fellow rapper Young Thug.
Animé also announced that a new album, titled “Limbo,” will officially be out on Aug. 7. After both of his previous albums “Good for You” and “OnePointFive” received praise for being genuine and fun listens, we can’t imagine his newest project will be anything less.