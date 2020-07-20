This week’s "New Music Monday" features a new album from rapper KYLE that will make you yearn for pre-COVID-19 high school summers, another single from Shamir’s upcoming self-titled album and an illuminati hotties mixtape that functions as a middle finger to disgraced indie record label Tiny Engines.
“See You When I am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!!” by KYLE
Fun and summery, KYLE’s latest release is a throwback to his earlier work, named after his high school yearbook quote and using the rapper’s high school senior portrait as album art. With a sound reminiscent of early 2010s releases such as Childish Gambino’s “Because The Internet” and Chance The Rapper’s “Acid Rap,” the record’s sound isn’t anything new or groundbreaking, but it’s nostalgic in a way that feels welcome in 2020.
Contributing to the album’s nostalgic appeal is a sample of The Drums’ “Let’s Go Surfing” on “YES!,” which features Rich The Kid and K Camp, and a surprising appearance from The Drums on “Forget,” which also features Trippie Redd and iann dior. Another album highlight is “GIRLS” featuring Rico Nasty, a rework of the 1986 Beastie Boys track.
“I Wonder” by Shamir
With his self-titled album slated for release in October, Shamir dropped a second single to tease the forthcoming album. The stripped-down and simple music video and the song’s raw lyrics act as another step away from Shamir’s earlier work. Along with “On My Own,” released last month, Shamir’s newest single shows how much his style has evolved and grown since his electro-pop breakthrough singles “On The Regular” and “Call It Off” in 2015. “I Wonder” shows off the artist’s vocal abilities and gives fans a lot to look forward to.
“Free I.H.: This Is Not The One You’ve Been Waiting For” by illuminati hotties
Following their 2018 debut record “Kiss Yr Frenemies” and controversies with their record label Tiny Engines, “Free I.H.” is a self-released mixtape rather than the band’s second studio album. Despite being recorded and released in order to satisfy the requirements of illuminati hotties’ exit agreement with Tiny Engines, “Free I.H.” is still playful, sentimental and funny.
Radio advertisement skit “K - HOT AM 818” contains vocalist Sarah Tudzin telling listeners to “hang onto your masters, folks!” On “superiority complex (big noise)” Tudzin sings, “First I made Frenemies, made me a lot of frenemies, now I owe ‘em seven stacks, and won’t even get the circle P,” referencing both Drake's 2015 track "Energy" and Tiny Engines allegations.