In celebration of Black History Month, this week’s New Music Monday highlights releases from prominent Black artists. The Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio shared its third album, and legendary R&B artist Mary J. Blige released new music ahead of her Super Bowl performance. Here’s a rundown of some of the music released this past Friday, Feb. 11.
“Cold as Weiss” by the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio
The Seattle-based group’s third album is a familiar blend of jazz, funk and soul that lends itself to easy listening. The group continues to nail the “feel good music” sound with help from new drummer Dan Weiss. Bandleader Devon Lamarr, an organ virtuoso, and guitarist Jimmy James bring a strong groove to “Cold as Weiss,” which proves the trio has yet to stumble.
Featured song: “Big TT’s Blues”
“Good Morning Gorgeous” by Mary J. Blige
The multi-talented R&B legend Mary J. Blige released “Good Morning Gorgeous,” an album full of affirmations as she confronts insecurities and rough patches in her life. Blige’s latest features collaborations with H.E.R., Anderson .Paak and producer London Tyler Holmes. Thirty years after her debut album, Blige continues to influence younger R&B acts like SZA and Jazmine Sullivan.
Featured song: “On Top”
“Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe” by Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan’s “Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales” is one of last year’s best releases. After talk on social media of expanding the album, Sullivan shared this deluxe edition ahead of the project’s supporting tour. The additional 10 tracks include interludes featuring actor Issa Rae and comedian Mona Love, and the previously released “Tragic.”
Featured song: “Tragic”
“Heterosexuality” by Shamir
Shamir explores his identity on his eighth album, which tackles themes of sexuality and vulnerability over the sounds of electronic pop, industrial and rock. “Heterosexuality,” the singer’s best album to date, is a great listen that is packed with emotion.
Featured song: “Caught Up”
“Calm Down” by Rema
Nigerian rapper Rema, who rose to fame in 2019 and dubbed the genre name “Afrowave,” shared his latest single, “Calm Down,” last week. The song comes from the artist’s upcoming debut album, “Rave and Roses,” which is due March 25. Watch the video below.
Other notable releases include albums from Big Thief, Spoon and alt-J, and singles from Father John Misty and Sharon Van Etten.
You can hear these featured songs and more on this week’s playlist on Spotify.