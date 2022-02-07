This week’s New Music Monday features exciting albums and singles spanning across multiple genres. Mitski returned with her highly-anticipated sixth record, and Animal Collective delivered one of its best in a while. Here’s a rundown of some of the music released this past Friday, Feb. 4.
“Ants From Up There” by Black Country, New Road
Released 364 days after an experimental debut album, “Ants From Up There” sees Black Country, New Road pivot to a more accessible sound. The London rockers’ sophomore effort also comes just days after lead singer Isaac Wood announced his departure from the group, citing mental health issues. Despite the melancholic circumstances, this album showcases the possible directions the band may go in the future.
Featured song: “Chaos Space Marine”
“Laurel Hell” by Mitski
After she announced an indefinite hiatus in 2019, the prospect of another Mitski album seemed unlikely. Fortunately, the singer changed her mind, and “Laurel Hell” sees Mitski return to the spotlight. The highly anticipated record is filled with mesmerizing indie-pop that sounds more grounded than her previous albums. The catchy choruses filled with saxophones and synths are reminiscent of ‘80’s pop, and the album contains strong arrangements from producer Patrick Hyland.
Featured song: “Stay Soft”
“Time Skiffs” by Animal Collective
Animal Collective’s spark dimmed after 2009’s “Merriweather Post Pavilion.” The band’s 2012 and 2016 releases received more mixed reviews, but lacked the cohesiveness of earlier efforts. The Baltimore group sees a return to form with “Time Skiffs.” The album features a less unhinged sound that is worth the listen.
Featured song: “Strung with Everything”
Other notable album releases come from Chicago rapper Saba, Nigerian songwriter Adekunle Gold and Welsh musician Cate Le Bon.
Australian rock band Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever released the single “The Way It Shatters,” and Los Angeles punk stars the Linda Lindas shared “Growing Up.” Lucy Dacus, who plays at Liberty Hall on Feb. 19, dropped her new song “Kissing Lessons.”
To hear these featured songs and more, check out this week’s playlist on Spotify.