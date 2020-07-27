This week’s "New Music Monday" features a new electro-pop album from Jessy Lanza, a catchy new single about quarantine crushes from Jaden and the Taylor Swift album that sent the internet into a frenzy after it's surprise released.
To hear more of this week’s new releases, including new songs from Flo Milli, The Avalanches, Sylvan Esso and Logic, check out the New Music Monday playlist on Spotify.
“folklore” by Taylor Swift
Only 11 months after the release of her previous album “Lover,” Taylor Swift announced Thursday night that her eighth studio album, “folklore,” would be released at midnight. Produced with the help of collaborators Aaron Dessner of The National, Jack Antonoff and Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, “folklore” is considerably more mellow than Swift’s previous releases and perhaps the furthest she’s ever been from the radio-friendly and repetitive pop sound that defined her last four albums.
The hour-long album also shows Swift’s songwriting capabilities go far beyond simply cranking out Top 40 hits about her years-long feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West or the wrongdoings of her celebrity ex-boyfriends. On the aptly-titled album, Swift tells stories both personal and historical. The story of a teenage love triangle is pieced together on “cardigan,” “august,” and “betty.” On “the last great american dynasty,” Swift sings of the dramatic life of the heiress and former tenant of her home, Rebekah Harkness.
Although Swift has rebranded herself multiple times throughout her career, her latest reinvention of herself on “folklore” feels the most authentic.
“All The Time” by Jessy Lanza
Canadian DJ, producer and songwriter Jessy Lanza is back with her first studio album since 2016’s “Oh No.” The dreamy electro-pop album “All The Time” is synth-heavy and sweet, with a unique sound that sits somewhere between experimental pop and R&B. Tracks like “Lick in Heaven” and “Like Fire” sound like chilled-out, updated versions of 80s Madonna. Lanza’s layered, breathy falsettos on “Face” and “Anyone Around” are reminiscent of early Grimes.
Despite flirting with R&B slow jams, house beats and the blips and squeaks of hyperpop, “All The Time” maintains a sound that’s cohesive, distinct and effortless.
“Cabin Fever” by Jaden
Jaden Smith is back with a sweet new tune about love and longing in the age of coronavirus. “Cabin Fever" is my vision of a quarantine love song.
"It’s made to be listened to when the sun is setting and you’re feeling good,” Jaden told Apple Music.
The 22-year-old artist also announced he’s gearing up for the release of “CTV3,” his follow-up to last year’s “Erys.” The forthcoming mixtape will act as the final installment in a trilogy consisting of “The Cool Cafe: Cool Tape Vol. 1” from 2012 and ‘CTV2’ from 2014.