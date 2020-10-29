On this week's episode of "Off the Record," hosts Wyatt Hall, Nicole Dolan and Taylor Worden discuss how they plan to combat their seasonal depression amid a pandemic, their favorite true crime stories, and what's scarier: true crime or true crime as a personality trait?
Off the Record: Seasonal depression and true crime spookies
Latest News
- Kansas volleyball defeats No. 11 Kansas State 3-1, snaps seven-match losing streak
- Off the Record: Seasonal depression and true crime spookies
- 'He has no ceiling': KU freshman cornerback Karon Prunty is making noise in the Big 12
- Kansas men’s basketball picked to finish second in 2020-21 Big 12 Preseason Poll
- The Booth Hall of Athletics to host Halloween event
- KU Career Center helps students find work experience amid COVID-19
- Election 2020: Meet the Kansas Senate candidates representing Douglas County
- Kansas women's basketball looks to build off success of 2019-20 season
Subscribe to our podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, or anywhere you get podcasts.
Multimedia stories
Most Popular
Articles
- Haskell University president threatened action against student newspaper's editor-in-chief
- Lawrence police searching for person seen breaking into club house at Nest apartments
- Winter weather advisory in effect until Tuesday in Lawrence: National Weather Service
- 'We're standing with each other.' Why KU and HINU students are organizing 'Chalk 4 Justice'
- Kansas to allow 1,500 fans at home men's basketball games during 2020-21 season
- Do this: Ghosting Lawrence — the haunting of Massachusetts Street
- Would you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Douglas County health officials want to know
- COVID-19 updates: KU adds 13 cases in past 7 days, Douglas County adds 12
- 'A man for others': Through running and hiking, Ben Brownlee was a constant motivator
- Despite having no fans in attendance, Kansas basketball hosts virtual Late Night in the Phog