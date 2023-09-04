The Make Mini Zines, Do Feminism! workshop at the Spencer Museum of Art on Sept. 2 carves out community engagement during the second annual Paper Plains Zine Fest. The Zine Fest is a two-day event hosted in Lawrence that aims to educate, celebrate, and showcase zine culture and artists.
A zine, as in a magazine, is a small-circulation, self-published booklet that can feature anything from short stories to comics to informational pamphlets.
Assistant director of the Emily Taylor Center for Women & Gender Equity (ETC) Dr. Megan Williams and sophomore education major Monty Protest organized the workshop.
ETC partnered with local business Wonder Fair for the workshop, which focused on teaching zine’s historical ties to feminism, examining zines held in the Spencer Research Library’s Wilcox Collection, and creating mini-zines.
“It’s not just about feminism as a topic, but the act of making zines can be feminist,” Williams said.
During the workshop, Williams and Protest led a presentation explaining the intersecting roles of zines and feminism. The presentation explored zine history by highlighting the Riot Grrrl zine scene, and self-publication of zines as a feminist practice.
“In the 1980s, feminists in punk rock bands started to take hold of zines and DIY culture,” Protest said. “That’s really where Riot Grrrl and zine culture overlap. But zine culture has always been activism, and feminism and activism are the same thing.”
Williams told the Kansan that creating zines is a way for women, queer folks, and people of marginalized identities to share their stories.
“Zines allow makers to critique, question, resist, and appropriate the increasingly consolidated white supremacist capitalist patriarchal mass media by taking the means of production into our own hands,” Williams said.
Participants were given a brief demonstration of how to create a mini-zine and were able to craft their own.
“Zines can be any art form. Anything that can be printed on paper can be made into a zine,” Williams said.
This was the first time the Paper Plains Zine Fest included this workshop as part of its yearly weekend festival. They plan to include this event in next year’s zine fest.
“I’ve done this workshop since 2016, different versions of it, but this particular one I feel like things really came together and gelled in a way that I didn’t feel like they quite did before,” Williams said.