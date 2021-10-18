Rock climbing attracts all kinds of interesting people. Some of them resent type one fun; others enjoy heated debates about the ideal rope length or best chalk consistency. There are a few things almost all climbers can agree on, however: climbing is a fun way to get in shape, meet new people and explore some of the most beautiful areas the country has to offer.
The University of Kansas Rock Climbing Club (KURC) is the largest sports club at KU, according to their website. The group has traveled to Arkansas, Missouri, and Kentucky so far this semester. A weekend in Colorado and spring break out west are in the near future.
“It’s a revitalizing way to recreate,” KURC president Alex Polanski said. “I don’t think a lot of people realize how good for your mental health it is just to get outside.”
No experience is necessary - the club dues allow access to gear, belay and rappelling lessons. All instruction takes place at The Chalk Rock in the Ambler Student Recreation Center. The wall is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-10 p.m. and Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m.
When they’re not busy crushing it on real rock, club members frequent Climb Lawrence in addition to hosting movie nights, bonfires, volleyball games, and day trips to ROKC gyms.
Sophomore and first-year KURC member Meriel Salisbury said she highly recommends joining KURC.
“Before this semester I had never climbed before and considered myself to be pretty wary of heights. I’m really looking forward to growing and getting better at climbing-it makes me feel strong," Salisbury said.
Registration for joining the club can be found under the “Rock Climbing” tab in Do Sports Easy. New members can stay involved by practicing with the club at the rock climbing wall found in the Ambler Student Recreation Center on campus.