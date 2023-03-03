Chicago-based Indie band, Prizefighter, will be performing at The Replay Lounge on March 12 to play and promote their 2022 EP “Rewind”. Prizefighter will be joined by local bands, Tigers on the Roof and Lavender Bride.
Lead singer Jeremy Mederich describes Prizefighter as a mix of “alternative Americana meets the ‘80s,” using classic grassroots chord progressions and acoustic guitar while adding contemporary vocals and drums to create their sound.
Jeremy Mederich says the audience should expect full energy.
"We’ve got energy bottled up. We just want to show people these songs,” Jeremy Mederich said.
Prizefighter consists of three members: lead singer, Jeremy Mederich, drummer, Bryan Mederich, and guitarist, Steve Mast.
Before becoming Prizefighter, brothers Jeremy and Bryan Mederich, were a part of a few bands based in Chicago. Mast is the former lead guitarist for The Plain White T’s.
It wasn’t until the formation of Prizefighter, that the members felt like the combination was second nature to them.
In 2011, Jeremy Mederich and Mast connected at the South by Southwest music festival where they became friends and later started their cover band, The Pheromones. The duo found success in Chicago and were playing up to 37 shows in a month, occasionally adding Bryan Mederich when they needed drums.
After a successful run of shows, The Pheromones were approached by investors to produce a record. The two, Jeremy Mederich and Mast, had been discussing writing their songs and adding Bryan Mederich full-time. When a recording opportunity was presented they decided that it was the right time.
Along with Bryan Mederich came the band's new name, Prizefighter. The band immediately got to work on their first EP “Rewind” with record producer, Matt Wallace in Los Angeles and finished in Oct. 2019. On April 24, 2020, Prizefighter released their first single titled “Best Life”. Since their single release was in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the band was unable to be together for the release.
They decided to wait to drop their EP since part of releasing music is being able to play and attract press. Instead, they released four out of the six songs on their EP as singles.
“In hindsight, it was a very painstaking way to drop an EP,” Jeremy Mederich said. “But that’s what we had to do.”
Although Prizefighter was not the only band affected they had the unique experience of being a brand-new band navigating it.
The band is now more ready than ever to perform on their tour, said Mast.
Join Prizefighter and the energy of their EP “Rewind”. The 18+ show starts at 10 p.m. on March 12 with $5 admission at The Replay Lounge. Their EP “Rewind” is available on all streaming platforms.