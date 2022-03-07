"Somebody Somewhere," a new dramedy on HBO, focuses on a woman named Sam who has recently moved back to her hometown of Manhattan, Kansas, after a family tragedy. Actor Jeff Hiller plays the role of Joel, Sam’s coworker and friend who helps her come out of her shell. The Kansan had a conversation with Hiller, which is published below. The interview, which was done over email, offers insight into the show's creation, and how parts of it rang true to Hiller’s real-life experiences.
Was there something specific that made you want to act in "Somebody Somewhere"? How was this project different from anything you’ve been involved in at this point?
I have been pretty consistently obsessed with [show co-star] Bridget Everett for over 10 years, so the idea that I could play her best friend (who is obsessed with her alter ego Sam) struck me as a perfect gig. Then I read the pilot and was moved by its tenderness, and most of all, by how richly the character of Joel was written. Before "Somebody Somewhere," I primarily played waiters and flight attendants - professions instead of people. I love that I get to play this interesting human who is like a lot of people I know, but no one I have seen on TV before.
Do you see parts of yourself reflected in the character of Joel? Which specific characteristics?
The role was not written specifically for me, and yet there are so many similarities between us. I also grew up in the church. I also love watching Bridget perform. I also had a rash in middle school and then again later in life brought on by stress. The writers didn't know that, but there was some type of synergy happening there that feels ordained by some higher power.
I’ve read that you have a religious background, as you were raised Lutheran and studied theology. Did you see aspects of your own life reflected in the show, as far as this character’s life path?
I did grow up in the Lutheran church. It was a huge part of my development. Like Joel, I don't look at the church as a scary or oppressive place. I was bullied pretty badly in school when I was a kid, but the church was a safe zone. The place where I wasn't ridiculed or shamed for being gay or not masculine. I volunteered after school at the church every day except for Fridays and that was only because there was no volunteer gig happening on Fridays. I probably did that to (as Joel says) "keep the terror from creeping in," but I am grateful to my home congregation for that escape. To this day, singing a hymn is a wonderful way for me to calm myself in stressful situations.
Why are shows like this important, as representation goes?
I know I've already said this, but I do think it's important to reiterate. There are queer folks in faith communities. That isn't an uncommon thing. I know many queer folks who are active members of churches, temples and mosques. I loved watching "Looking" and "Queer As Folk," but I am middle aged and awkward. Not all queer folks can rock sheer shirts from Gucci, you know? It's nice to have options on TV! I hope that the TV continues to broaden its view of who is a TV star so that we can have a much larger well of stories to watch.
The show illustrates the importance of finding a community, especially when you might feel isolated. Are the spaces depicted in the show, like the “choir practice,” and the queer characters, realistic in your experience?
I think so. I went to college in Seguin, Texas. There were not many queer spaces. I can't actually think of any (at least in 1998 when I graduated). There was no gay bar or even a gay straight alliance, and this was before the internet. The only place I could congregate with other queer people was in the living room of a straight female pastor in San Antonio who held services on Saturday nights for the queer people and the not-quite-fit-in-people who wanted to have a church, but couldn't find one that welcomed them (at the time). The pastor saw a need in her community and created a place for us to gather. I am grateful to her for that, and see similarities in what Joel does for the people of 'Choir Practice.’”
Do you hope shows that depict realism in this way continue to be made? What has the reaction to the show and your character been like, in your experience?
I love shows about witches and superheroes just like everyone else, but I think that art (yes, I am calling television art!) has the ability and responsibility to show lots of different viewpoints, opinions and experiences. I hope realistic shows continue to be made for folks that like them, and fantasies for the folks that like those, and stories about rural folks and urban folks and folks of color and folks of different gender identities and folks who hate the word "folks."
I have found that everyone I talk to likes the show. I mean, the people who talk to me are probably a little bit biased, but the thing I hear consistently is, "I didn't think I was going to like your show, but it's really GOOD!" People also seem to really like Joel because Joel is a nice person. It feels really good to play a person who is kind after 20 years of playing bitchy customer service representatives.
Did you have a favorite moment from filming? What was the most memorable experience for you?
My favorite moment of the show was episode 5 in the tornado. To see Sam and Tricia have a moment of connection in a time of crisis, and to see Joel open up to Michael about what he really wants was a tender moment for me. My favorite moment in filming was in the church in episode 7 in which Bridget improvised, "Look at that man holding that poodle" in reference to a stained glass window with Jesus holding a lamb. Once she said it, I could only see the lamb as a poodle. It was really funny.
I read that you, Bridget Everett and Murray Hill, who plays Fred Rococo, shared an Airbnb during filming. Is this like anything you’ve experienced before, and how did this strategy reflect in your characters’ chemistry?
We did share an Airbnb! To be clear, it was a big house where we all had our own bathrooms, so we weren't shoved in on top of each other. We ran lines every night with each other and had "family dinners," where we ordered-in food and talked about our days. It was a wonderful way to bond and strengthen our relationships, and it was also a way to have our own "found community" together. We were shooting during COVID, so being in the same house allowed us to have a social outlet. Plus, Bridget and Murray are hilarious and fun, so I just enjoyed myself!
The entire first season of "Somebody Somewhere" is available to stream on HBO Max.