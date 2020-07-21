UDK Podcast Graphic

"Reading Between the Lines" is an arts and culture podcast featuring The University Daily Kansan staff. 

 Created by Nicole Asbury/UDK

In this episode of "Reading Between the Lines," arts editor Nicole Dolan and arts columnist Wyatt Hall are joined by Kansan photographer Sarah Wright to chat about 100gecs, the U.S. drinking age, the toxic side of gaming culture and more.

