“Bottoms,” an LGBTQ+ comedy, was released in limited theaters on Aug. 25 before a wider release on Sept. 1. Directed by Emma Seligman and co-written by Seligman and Rachel Sennott, “Bottoms" tells the story of PJ (Rachel Sennott) and Josie (Ayo Edebiri), who are two lesbians in high school.
After Josie hits star quarterback Jeff’s (Nicholas Galitzine) knees with her car, in order to escape expulsion the sapphic sisters claim they were simply practicing for the self-defense club they intend to start. After correctly realizing the homoerotic potential fighting has to offer, they start the club with the hopes of wooing their crushes, Isabel (Havana Rose Liu) and Brittany (Kaia Gerber). The girls successfully convince their history teacher Mr. G (Marshawn Lynch) to sponsor the club. Following this, another jock, Tim (Miles Fowler), learns about the self-defense “fight” club and becomes concerned that anything other than football happening at this high school will distract from an upcoming game. It’s the “straight” jocks versus the girls in red, and only time will tell who comes out on top.
One of the first things you’ll notice while watching “Bottoms” is its camp. It’s the type of film in which football players wear their uniforms with pads 24/7, exploding cars aren’t investigated by anyone and classes last from five to twenty minutes. The movie paints a picture in which the athletics department not only figuratively, but literally runs the school as well.
The title isn’t just a comedic sex joke but also signifies that PJ and Josie are at the bottom of the popularity ladder, with few friends, fewer relationship prospects, and low self-esteem. All the while they are constantly surrounded by reminders of the conventionally attractive, athletic, heteronormative society they live in. While “Bottoms” is a comedy filled to the brim with humor, it’s really about simmering resentment that is released through the cathartic nature of pummeling a friend or being pummeled by a friend.
“Bottoms” is one of the best comedies of the year thus far and I strongly recommend it. Sennott and Edebiri are both great in their roles and the ensemble is wonderful. I couldn’t find a place in the plot summary to mention the performances from Ruby Cruz, Zamani Wilder, and Summer Joy Campbell but they’re all hilarious and get ample opportunity to show off their comedic chops. Another thing to mention is the extras. While the “Barbie” movie may still have the best himbo extras of the year, the football team in “Bottoms” is a close second. That includes the team rolling over the hoods of multiple cars while rushing to Jeff’s aide after Josie hits him. The extra work is really the finishing touch that makes the film’s world feel cohesive. It’s not just a few characters that are so over the top, it’s everyone. These are the breaks, these are the times, and as an audience member, you have to accept what you’re watching or plug your eyes and ears.
“Bottoms” has blemishes and the movie is not perfect. After the first act, PJ feels more like a supporting character than a co-lead with Josie. The final climactic battle isn’t very funny and doesn’t work as an actual action scene. The moments that are meant to be sincere aren’t well written and feel very strange juxtaposed with the high-energy insanity that is every other scene.
I recommend “Bottoms,” not just because it’s funny but because it’s part of a larger wave of comedies I’ve seen recently that embrace ugly, awful emotions. The movie shows that there needs to be more movies depicting queer rage. Despite what many modern films would have you believe, we’re not living in the LGBTQ+ straight ally peace on earth and goodwill towards men world we might like to be. According to the Trans Legislation Tracker, since the beginning of 2023, there have been 18 anti-trans legislative bills introduced in Kansas, making it clear that things are getting worse. When I’m feeling depressed about the state of the world, I don’t turn on “Love Simon,” a movie revolving around blackmail and abandonment in a “fun kitsch way”. I turn on “But I’m a Cheerleader”, this year’s “Nimona” and “Bottoms”, because those are films that acknowledge the despair and alienation present in queer existence, and allow the characters to find connections in the community and usurp their oppressors.
While “Bottoms” was released during the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strike of 2023, this review is to celebrate the hard work of the talented writers and actors of the movie, instead of promoting Orion or Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), along with other struck companies. I believe “Bottoms” should be seen someday, but not while the creatives behind the movie are fighting for their livelihoods.