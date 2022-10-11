Last month, the long-awaited film “Don’t Worry Darling'' finally arrived. Whether you are going for “Midsommar” star Florence Pugh, pop icon Harry Styles or because you are a psychological thriller fan, there is something in the film for everyone.
“Don’t Worry Darling” follows young couple Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack Chambers (Harry Styles) through their white picket fence, American Dream life. In the film’s dystopian society, Jack and the other men work at 'The Victory Project,' where they are developing “progressive material.” At home, the men’s wives tend to the house, shop and socialize. The happy couple embraces this simple life until Alice starts asking questions.
Olivia Wilde’s film creates a caricature of the ‘50s housewife, encapsulating the manipulation that vulnerable women endured. The film somewhat addresses the lack of control women historically and presently have over their bodily autonomy but never really dives into it. Wilde leaves this discussion to the last 30 minutes of the film when there was ample opportunity to portray this throughout, specifically with the appearance of the ballet class and the visions of dancing women we already see since dance is an inherently controlling art. Instead of Wilde making use of this, she leaves the events to appear meaningless.
At the start of the film, Alice and Jack prioritize their mutual pleasure and her wants as a wife. However, as Alice begins to make disturbing discoveries, the curtain is lifted, and we see a dramatic increase in patriarchal control over her body. From here, Alice’s mental well-being quickly unravels, and the viewer sees that this American life was no dream.
There has been some discussion around changing the controversial ending. While the unresolved ending adds to the thrill of the movie and creates the perfect cliffhanger, I have a few issues with it. Viewers still don’t know any details about “The Victory Project.” We know that this is a world that was built to escape troubled lives like Jack and Alice and Wilde’s character Bunny. We know there was a pretty extensive selection process, as well as strict rules for the men to care for their wives, creating a paradox of men who can’t live up to the standards now being completely entrusted with the survival of another being.
But why? Who is actually being punished here? The women are victims, but so are the men, including the creator. So what more is ‘The Victory Project’ than a place for men to re-emasculate themselves? What is lurking in this plot hole?
The ending was also rushed, just like I thought Wilde’s directorial debut “Booksmart” was. With the mounting drama surrounding the male lead and the star cast, I was hoping. Wilde would have had better delivery and corrected the mistakes she made with “Booksmart” themes.
In my opinion, the end left thrill-seekers in suspense but unsatisfied. Thrill draws us in with twists and turns and unexpected answers, but Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling” left viewers with more questions. I do think this film leaves a lot of room for the thriller industry to grow in the sense that we are no longer in a time of pure psychological manipulation. Instead, popular psychological thrillers like “Don’t Worry darling” are discovering the ‘what ifs’ of technology. It makes us uncomfortable because we are surrounded by this technology that may one day trap us in our worst nightmares.
I will revisit this movie because of Florence Pugh, the cinematography, and the suspension of disbelief that the film creates, but my critiques of the film lie in Harry Styles' performance. He fulfilled a role, yes, but his lack of experience stuck out amongst his co-star lineup of seasoned actors.
Overall, I would rate the film a seven out of 10. The unresolved ending was not a dealbreaker, but it did sour my taste for the film.