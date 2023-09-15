The MAX show “Warrior” is a series with many plot twists and high kicks, and season three is no different. The latest season was released on June 29 and while this review contains major developments from the first and second season, listen to me now when I say that “Warrior” is amazing and deserves an unspoiled watch.
Set in late 1800s San Francisco, “Warrior" tells the story of Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), who comes to the U.S. in search of his sister, Mai Ling (Dianne Doan). However, he almost immediately gets swept into a rival tong (gang), and finds himself in competition with Mai Ling and her partner Li Yong (Joe Taslim). As Ah Sahm climbs his way up to the Hop Wei tong, he becomes best friends with Young Jun (Jason Tobin) and Hong (Chen Tang), clashes with racist unionist Leary (Dean Jagger) and negotiates with a corrupt police force, represented by Sgt. Bill O’Hara (Kieran Bew) and Officer Lee (Tom Weston-Jones).
Season three sees the Hop Wei tong adjusting to Young Jun’s leadership after his rise to power at the end of season two and trying to stay afloat after a new police chief begins cracking down on Chinatown businesses.
When I first started watching “Warrior” I realized what an undiscovered gem it is. I was drawn to it because the show is based on an unfinished Bruce Lee project. 50 years ago, Lee pitched a series titled “The Warrior,” which was rejected and the network made the original “Kung Fu” series instead. By the time I watched the second season, it had become one of my favorite shows ever. That’s because the show is able to take in its criticisms and adjust while still maintaining the core of what makes it great. Season three continues to improve.
After the show rid itself of the three least interesting characters at the end of the previous season, this season was consistently shifting the status quo and forcing the characters into conflict. The characters who were the peacekeepers have been largely pushed aside, which allows the most violently ambitious characters to act on their worst impulses.
While “Warrior” is an action series, with some of the best set pieces this side of the Napa river, it’s also a complex socio-political drama. Ah Sahm is our gateway to this world, but every character has the potential to drastically change the landscape.
The series deals with the way racism is wielded by politicians to bolster their own power, with multiple high-status individuals publicly decrying the “Chinese Menace” while privately continuing to ensure access to cheap labor. Leary is a character who is correctly angry about his community losing jobs because the bosses know Chinese laborers will work for less. However, he incorrectly blames the Chinese themselves for trying to get by. “Warrior” is then a series about fighting, not just physically, but for survival in a brutal capitalist system.
One of my favorite things “Warrior” does is it has a seasonal tradition of western episodes, which take place largely outside of Chinatown and omit several characters in order to focus on just a few. These episodes are both very fun out of genre excursions and pivotal moments for character relationships that also give a glimpse into characters backstories. This season we were blessed with a western episode that had an A and B plot. The A plot explores the tension between Ah Sahm and Young Jun, while the B plot deals with Lee burying the ghosts from his past.
“Warrior” appeals to the maximalist in me. It’s proof that we can have it all – action, drama and on occasion, romance – and it can all be done well. This is one of the best shows being created and I think has the potential to be one of the greatest of all times.
This review was written during the 2023 Writers Guild/Sag-Aftra Strike and is meant to reflect my love for the work of the talented writers and actors of “Warrior” along with my hatred for the CEO of Warner Bros Discovery, David Zaslav.
You can watch “Warrior” on MAX.