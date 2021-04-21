This article is sponsored by Rock Chalk Revue. The University Daily Kansan is a student-run paper and relies on revenue from advertising and sponsored content.
After months of hard work and preparation, the 72nd annual production of Rock Chalk Revue will take place on May 1st at 8 p.m. via a live viewing event and an online live stream. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic within the past year, the student-run philanthropy show must go on and its beneficiaries at the Willow Domestic Violence Center and the KU Dream Maker Fund need support now more than ever.
Since its inception in 1949, Rock Chalk Revue has been a cherished tradition at KU and has donated over $2.5 million to various local charitable organizations. This year’s local charity is the Willow Domestic Violence Center, an organization dedicated to helping survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking in the Douglas, Franklin and Jefferson counties. The Willow Center strives to assist survivors with everything from shelter and safety planning to new housing, transportation, employment and educational opportunities for communities.
The other local beneficiary supported by Rock Chalk Revue is the Dream Maker Fund, which is backed by Launch KU, a crowdfunding initiative by KU Endowment that aims to help raise funds for projects that directly benefit the KU community. The Dream Maker Fund has a mission of changing students’ lives through financial assistance as they are met with unexpected obstacles and aims to ensure that students receive the help necessary to finish their degrees. The relevance of the Dream Maker Fund is stronger than ever as students face a pandemic and struggle to pay rent, buy groceries and make other payments on time. Awards from this fund are generally limited to a maximum of $500, but due to the circumstances of this year, Rock Chalk Revue hopes to increase that amount to $2500 if the goal is met.
Don’t miss your chance to support these charitable organizations and the important work they do by purchasing tickets to Rock Chalk Revue or donating to Launch KU directly. The live viewing of the show will consist of a “movie night” under the stars at Z&M Twisted Vines Vineyard with food and beverages. Masks are required for entry, and there will be socially distanced seating accommodations for all.
If you are unable to attend the in-person event, join us via the online live stream from the comfort of your own home. The cost per ticket is $25, and every dollar raised through the event will be donated directly to the organizations. Tickets to both the live viewing and live stream are available for purchase at rockchalkrevue.com under the ‘Take Action’ tab!