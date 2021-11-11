The highly anticipated film, “Dune,” was released last week, and students have mixed reactions about the film.
The movie is an adaptation of the 1965 science-fiction novel under the same title, written by Frank Herbert. Set in a dystopian society, the main character, Paul Atreides (portrayed by Timothée Chalamet), travels to another planet to preserve his family’s future.
Chalamet stars alongside actress Zendaya, who portrays the character Chani in the film.
While the film has been a major topic of conversation since its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, some students debate the film since its release in theaters and on the streaming service, HBO Max.
KU junior and community health major Natalie Hanrahan said she liked the movie.
“I think that some parts are slow, but I think it’s building up to something more than we know,” Hanrahan from St. Louis said. “I think it’s supposed to be confusing.”
Although she enjoyed the film, it appeared overhyped for what it was, Hanrahan said.
“If you really look at it as a whole movie, there’s not much happening because they only give you bits and pieces and not a whole resolution,” Hanrahan said.
Shelby Schrock, also a junior community health major from Wichita, said she wasn’t a big fan of the movie at first.
“I got so insufferably bored. I’m not going to lie. I watched it because of the fact that Zendaya was in it, and she was marketed very heavily,” Schrock said. “She was in it for five minutes, so that was a little annoying.”
Schrock said she understands the pace after learning that this was the first installment of the series, which is predicted to include a second installment in 2023.
“I feel like I was just a little unaware that it was supposed to be building to something, and I thought it would be a stand-alone movie,” Schrock said. “I think that’s why I was a little disappointed.”
Other students felt the film did not meet their expectations. KU junior and pre-nursing student Katie DeLong found the film disappointing.
“The plot was overly confusing,” DeLong said. “It felt like it was over-glamorized because it had two well-known and loved actors, [Chalamet and Zendaya].”
Despite their perceptions of the first installment, Hanrahan and Schrock plan to view the second film when released, and predict others will too.
“I think that because of the actors that are in it, people will stay with it,” Hanrahan said. “I think that it has elements of ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Star Wars’ that people like to see, and it just combines the two.”