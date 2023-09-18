40 years ago, Maryemma Graham founded the History of Black Writing (HBW) project at the University of Mississippi and 15 years later, she brought it to the University of Kansas. This year, HBW celebrates its anniversary with an exhibition on Black writing at the Spencer Museum of Art and a semester full of programming.
Located in the Department of English in Wescoe Hall, HBW’s mission is to build a collaborative research community using Black literature. According to HBW, as an interactive research center, it exposes students to this literature and supports the preservation and recovery of the legacy of African-American writers.
The project's main research focuses include elevating innovative scholarship in American literature, book history and digital humanities.
Graham, who is currently on a press tour for her book “The House Where My Soul Lives: The Life of Margaret Walker,” accumulated a collection of archives over the last 40 years, which HBW hopes to make more accessible in the coming years.
“We have media that features important African-American writers as well as papers about HBW’s history we would love for researchers, teachers, students and everyday readers to experience and utilize,” HBW Director Ayesha Hardison said.
HBW launched the Book Interactive Project (BBIP) in 2013 with the goal of increasing the number of Black-authored texts in the study of digital humanities, according to BBIP.
While supporting HBW’s mission, BBIP has provided students with opportunities to engage with scholarship and research.
“I have been working with HBW for a short amount of time, but I have seen HBW give people an opportunity to apply their skills in relevant areas,” Maddi Brown, a political science student and BBIP Collections Assistant, said.
To further increase accessibility, an art exhibition at the museum was debuted to extend the goals of the project’s archive.
The exhibit, titled “Black Writing,” opened Aug. 19 and explores “the power, politics, and complexities of language in contemporary Black culture.”
Hardison collaborated with Joey Orr, the Andrew W. Mellon Curator for Research at the museum, to curate the exhibit and navigate incorporating literature into art.
“The Spencer Museum’s Arts Research Integration program collaborates with researchers across the sciences and humanities at KU and brings in artists working on the same sets of issues or questions,” Orr said. “We have long admired the work of HBW and its 40th anniversary seemed like an excellent occasion to partner.”
HBW’s past and present are on display throughout the galleries.
“The exhibit was a wonderful opportunity to share HBW’s media archive as well as our online interface,” Hardison said. “The exhibit inspired us to think about how we might display HBW’s trajectory from cataloging printed books to making them more accessible through digitization.”
The exhibit features pieces from Dread Scott, Fahamu Pecou, Bethany Collins, Stephanie Dinkins, Carrie Schneider and Jamal Cyrus.
“We selected artists who were taking on issues of writing and reading, but also coding, erasure, refusal, care and commemoration, among many other things,” Orr said. “We wanted to offer multiple kinds of encounters with the topic, including song lyrics, AI-generated stories and family lore.”
The unique combination of art and literature allows for the exhibit to feature elements of books, archives and reading.
“This exhibit enabled us to bring in a reading space at the back of the gallery and introduce those unfamiliar with HBW with their database and videos from their digital archive,” Orr said.
In addition to the collaboration between the museum and HBW, the exhibit also incorporates this year’s KU Common Book, Octavia Butler’s “Parable of the Sower.”
The museum commissioned an art piece for the 2023-2024 Common Work of Art, which is titled “Parable of the Sower: Oya’s Dream” and juxtaposes Black bodies with famous literary works.
The artist, Fahamu Pecou, will speak about his painting and what it symbolizes from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30 in the museum as part of a series of events relating to the exhibit.
On Nov. 29 and 30, the museum will also host a marathon reading of the Common Book.
“The marathon reading has been a long tradition in the English department and the dialogue this year’s event will create between the KU Common Book and the Common Work of Art will further bring literature and art together in the museum gallery,” Hardison said. “Reading and listening to Butler’s novel in front of Pecou’s painting will make for a unique collectively shared and creatively layered moment.”
Both curators, Hardison and Orr, will talk jointly about their work from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 24 in the museum. Orr will also speak about the exhibit from 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov. 9.
“Black Writing,” which is free and open to the public, is on display in the Sam and Connie Perkins Central Court and the Dolph Simons Family Gallery on the third floor of the museum. The exhibit will run through Jan. 7, 2024.
“I am excited about the new audiences that will be introduced to the research center through the “Black Writing” exhibit, which helps us recognize this milestone,” Hardison said. “I look forward to the new energy this anniversary will generate for our work.”