“Who’s Taylor Swift anyway?” is the question 10 freshmen at the University of Kansas are gearing up to explore as they embark on a semester-long seminar studying the sociology of the popular American singer-songwriter.
“It’s hard to overstate the cultural importance of Taylor Swift in the twenty-first century,” sociology professor Brian Donovan said.
Donovan first had the idea to teach a class about Swift in April 2022 after realizing the celebrity and fandom of the singer-songwriter was already connected to many of the themes in his ‘Sociology of Culture’ class.
But, Donovan’s journey as a fan dates back even further.
Swift’s music first caught Donovan’s attention after he purchased her album “1989” in 2014. Yet, he didn’t consider himself a true “Swiftie,” or a hardcore fan, until after the release of Swift’s surprise eighth studio album “folklore” in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I realized the depth of her genius and started to get into the pre-1989 albums I had slept on for so many years,” Donovan said. “I began to see the sociological richness of the fandom as I got deeper into it during the peak time of the pandemic.”
When it comes to Swift, Donovan considers himself an “aca-fan” or an academic who is a fan of the subject they study. He is currently conducting research on the Taylor Swift fandom, which he plans to turn into his fourth book.
In May, Donovan posted a TikTok looking for Swifties to interview for his project, resulting in thousands of responses from fans eager to talk about their experiences in the fandom.
“I’m talking to hardcore Taylor Swift fans nearly every day this summer,” Donovan said. “I thought for sure there was enough material and interest for a one-credit hour course.”
The class, entitled ‘The Sociology of Taylor Swift,’ is a first year honors seminar only open to a small number of freshmen in the University Honors Program as well as two seminar assistants.
“The seminars are an opportunity for Honors students to explore interesting topics through an interdisciplinary lens,” Student Experience Designer from the honors program Mauricio Gómez Montoya said. “They are discussion-based and small in size to allow deep exploration of the topic.”
The class is broken down into thirteen (Swift’s lucky number) topic areas. Students will study everything from her early career in country music, the feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, the political turn of the “Lover” era, the re-recordings and all the way up to the 2023 Eras Tour.
“I want to use the celebrity and artistry of Taylor Swift as an anchor for thoughtful, evidence-based, conversations about how we consume and participate in popular culture,” Donovan said.
Using both mainstream journalistic material and scholarly sources the class will examine questions about intellectual property, celebrity activism, capitalism, media representations, parasocial relationships and the intersection of race, gender and sexuality.
“Generally, I hope that students recognize that something seemingly trivial – like a pop star – can reflect serious social processes and cultural dynamics,” Donovan said. “Taylor is a point of entry into a very consequential discussion about the role of popular culture in American society.”
KU will become the ninth school to offer a course on Swift, joining the likes of NYU, Stanford, Texas and Rice, according to the Taylor Swift Museum.
“A lot of students have emailed me about the class,” Donovan said. “I want to see how it goes and then scale it up for future semesters.”
Students who weren’t able to enroll in the course can still partake in all things Taylor Swift with Donovan through the KU Swift Society, a new club where Donovan serves as the faculty advisor.
“I'm excited for what the new school year might hold in terms of membership for the club, as during the Eras Tour and over the summer Taylor has risen in popularity and this will be our first school year being an established club,” President of the KU Swift Society Alexis Greenberg said.