Tenants to Homeowners, Inc. (TTH) hosted its annual Battle of the Builders fundraiser Saturday, September 24 at Beatnik Court. This year, the organization celebrated 30 years of affordable housing. The event featured a 5k run, live music, and open houses of three of the nonprofit’s properties.
For three decades, TTH has served Douglas County by providing residents with affordable housing through subsidized land trusts.
Rebecca Buford works as the executive director of TTH and co-organized the event.
“There’s a stigma around affordable housing that it’s not quality housing,” Buford said. “But these are not affordable because we built them cheaply, they are affordable because we subsidized the land for eligible families.”
According to Director of Program Innovation and Community Collaboration Manager Nicholas Ward, TTH is a community land trust, meaning the nonprofit puts land into a trust, similar to how a nature conservation trust would. That land is then permanently stewarded as affordable. The houses on the trust cost just as much to build as any other house, but they can be sold at a reduced price.
Battle of the Builders received its name from the original event, in which the community watched two crews race to assemble a house the quickest. Thirty years later, the event is still a fundraiser, but also a platform to inform the community about affordable housing in Lawrence, according to Buford.
The three properties showcased at the event were the 101st, 102nd and 103rd that TTH has put into homeownership. The open houses of these properties revealed different stages of completion – one property ready for purchase and two units being framed. These stages were meant to show the community all that goes into constructing a property.
The properties emulated a modern style of architecture while positioned right next to Burrough’s Creek trail, a location for easy access to both downtown and East Lawrence. Because TTH put in an extra $10,000 in energy efficiency and $15,000 in solar panels, the total utility cost for the year is estimated at $460.
The morning began with a 5k fun run, an activity brand new to the annual event. TTH general contractor cooked food throughout the day while three live music groups performed — Spencer & Rains, a folk art and old-time music husband and wife duo, Tyler Gregory, a local performer specializing in banjo blues, and Hear and Now. As the music played, crafts and activities such as miniature birdhouses were available to paint and adorn as well as a bouncy house for kids.
Other organizations participated on Saturday, such as Willow Domestic Violence Center which tabled the event and Build SMART, a local, energy-efficient home developer in North Lawrence. Build SMART provided the solar panels for the showcased properties.
The event also provided resources to some of the programs within TTH such as Helping Hammer Senior Home Repair, a program meant to make subsidized home repairs for seniors, and ARM — affordable rental management, where the nonprofit can make repairs to existing houses that are owned by private individuals in exchange for decreased rent. TTH also has a partnership with Douglas County to develop more supportive service housing for those with the most challenges.
“We’re fundraising to strengthen those programs so we can serve more people,” Ward said. “We’re always working to bring more land into the community land trust.”