This article is sponsored by Hookah House. The University Daily Kansan is a student-run paper and relies on revenue from advertising and sponsored content.
“We brought you all the way from Dubai to open a freaking hookah lounge,” is what my dad and mom told my brother and I when our family opened Hookah House in 2006.
The Chahines have been serving the Lawrence community with high-quality hookah space for 14 years. Bringing this Lebanese tradition to the University of Kansas has been an American dream come true. For thousands of years, hookah lounges have been a place to escape, socialize, meet new people, and study.
At Hookah House, everyone is family. The lounge brings all kinds of cultures together from different countries and religions and provides a space for peace and tranquility. We will serve everyone with the same level of Middle Eastern hospitality that hookah lounges are known for worldwide. Wether you are an experienced hookah smoker from the Middle East or not so experienced Westerner or somewhere in between, you will love the experience that Lawrence hookah house provides.
At Hookah House, our tobacco flavors are expertly crafted in small batches using nothing but premium ingredients and hand-packed in flavor-lock pouches. With each puff, you'll notice that every flavor is long-lasting and true-to-taste, delivering an authentic smoking experience that will elevate your taste buds.
We currently have a special for $12.99 for house blends for 2 when you show your military or KU ID. Please honor us with your presence and make Hookah House your second home.
Hookah House is a one stop shop where you can lounge with your friends, study with fiber internet, relax, watch your favorite sports, or pregame (BYOB). We are following all CDC recommendations due to COVID-19 and using Virushunters.co to come fog and disinfect weekly. We also have a great outdoor patio space.
Hookah House Hours:
Monday-Thursday: 5 p.m.-12 a.m.
Friday-Saturday: 5 p.m.-3 a.m.
Sunday: 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Located in 716.5 Massachusetts St.
Instagram: @hookahhouselawrence
Facebook page: Hookah House