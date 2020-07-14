Review
"The Last of Us," released in 2013, was widely considered to be one of the greatest video games of all time. "The Last of Us: Part II" matches the intensity and thoughtful character writing and is an improvement in almost every way. Its themes of loss, brutality and violence further expand on the experience.
The world of “The Last of Us: Part II” is brutal and unforgiving, taking place 30 years after a fungal brain infection turned people into infected monsters and wiped out civilization. With humanity all but destroyed, survivors must contend with other rival groups and the infected which roam the desolate streets of Seattle.
While it is not necessary to play the first game, the sequel may not have as much emotional resonance without proper context.
Part II takes place five years after the first game’s conclusion. The protagonist Ellie, who was a child in the first game, is now a young adult living in a secluded settlement in Jackson, Wyoming. But after a brutal turn of events, Ellie sets off on a revenge-fueled journey to find and exact vengeance on those who have wronged her.
The story, which takes over 20 hours to complete, takes players through the broken remains of Seattle and shows off a larger scale and sheer variety of locations that feel lived in and tell their own subtle stories. These open environments encourage exploration and expand on the story through scattered notes and conversation with various companions along the journey.
Regarding graphics, it feels as though developer Naughty Dog’s attention to detail and graphical fidelity is on full display in the game.
Everything is rendered in such impressive detail that one can see individual rain droplets from a puddle splash or the individual pores on Ellie’s face.
Evidence of humanity’s fall can be found in every hastily evacuated apartment, crushed overpass and building covered in winding vines. This is a world overtaken by nature and is represented in a hauntingly beautiful fashion.
Like its predecessor, “The Last of Us: Part II” also seamlessly blends cinematic cutscenes with its gameplay. Truly lifelike animations and facial expressions create a sense of drama and realism that carries the story forward.
The gameplay in "The Last of Us: Part II," is a mix of horror, action and stealth, like the first game.
Stealth is a focus, since resources and ammunition are low in the game. Ellie must make everything, from explosive traps to arrows to health packs.
The infected are typically blind but lethal, making it important to not make any sudden movements. If spotted, the quiet and strategic encounter quickly devolves into a chaotic mess of yelling and gunfire as hordes of screaming infected sprint to Ellie's location as she mad-dashes for the nearest exit.
Likewise, human enemies are equally as perceptive and deadly. They often patrol locations close to the player and search relentlessly and intelligently as they check under cars and around corners, making each encounter tense and unpredictable.
Combat is quick, brutal and often terrifying. When in close quarters, Ellie must quickly dodge attacks and counter with any weapon at her disposal, typically ending in a gruesome death animation for either Ellie or her unfortunate victim.
This is where the masterful sound design comes into play, for better or worse. Playing with headphones is recommended, but a demanding audio experience. Every bullet, creaking floorboard and raindrop sounds lifelike.
It’s worth noting that "The Last of Us: Part II" is not a traditionally fun experience.
Sure it’s fun when you’re riding horseback through the streets of a gloriously detailed Seattle, wisecracking with Ellie’s romantic partner and other companions. But these are often brief moments of respite in an otherwise bleak and emotionally devastating story.
It starts to hit when an enemy screams out the name of his friend, now dead by your hands, or when you have to kill a dog to survive, or when a cutscene shows truly graphic and inhumane moments of human suffering that the game stops being “fun” and instead becomes unnerving.
“The Last of Us: Part II” is a masterpiece of production, atmosphere and sound design. It takes risks that show characters in a raw and human light, but it also provides perspectives that most stories don’t try to tackle. Although not for everybody, it is an unforgettable experience.