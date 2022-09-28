This month, The Raven Book Store is celebrating 35 years of business in Lawrence. Spanning two locations across the years, The Raven has gone from a small mystery genre shop to a local media staple.
Danny Caine is the current owner of The Raven. Caine has been with the bookstore since 2015, working as a part-time bookseller, and bought the store in August 2017.
Caine said that part of their mission is to promote positive social change within the local community.
“Lawrence is essential to us, and we are essential to Lawrence,” Caine said.
Caine said The Raven is special because the staff prioritizes personal relationships with customers.
“Our number one goal is just to be the best bookstore possible for Lawrence,” said Caine.
In 2019, Caine wrote a book titled “How to Resist Amazon and Why,” which discusses the negative aspects of the shipping giant and how its discount strategies cause authors, publishers and even Amazon itself to lose money.
Caine discussed how Amazon’s low prices and unattainable shipping speeds put pressure on bookstores to sell and ship books at costs that are impossible to generate a profit from. He also explained how shopping smaller for books leads to better quality books, service experiences and communities.
“When you buy a book from an independent bookstore, you’re investing in that bookstore’s community and their efforts to maintain it,” Caine said.
The business’s community involvement and core values have remained strong since 1987, when Pat Khede and Mary Lou Wright first opened its doors.
“We had a vision of a store where we would know the names of everybody after they’d come and bought books,” Khede said. “We wanted customers to feel like they were coming to somebody’s living room and feel comfortable.”
After being denied a bank loan twice, Khede and Wright connected and worked with friends and family to open the mystery-focused bookstore they were passionate about.
By connecting with the people in their community and learning their tastes in literature, they established The Raven as an accommodating neighborhood bookstore with a personal quality.
Throughout the years, it is apparent that the bookstore’s values have remained at the core of their business.
KU senior Kassidy Lidgett has been a Raven regular for the past two years. Like many fans of the bookstore, Lidgett said she believes there’s something special about the Raven.
“The ambience is completely different than anything else I’ve seen in the area,” Lidgett said.
To honor the anniversary, the shop hosted a series of events throughout September.
Last Thursday, the store celebrated the release of Caine’s second book, “How to Resist Amazon and Why: The Fight for Local Economics, Data Privacy, Fair Labor, Independent Bookstores, and a People-Powered Future!,” which hit the shelves last Tuesday.
“We restarted in-person events earlier this year, and we’re going to really work on evolving that,” Caine said.
They currently have five events, both in-person and virtual, scheduled for the month of October. More information about upcoming and future events can be found on The Raven’s website.