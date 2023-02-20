Paul Banwatt, drummer for The Rural Alberta Advantage, can't wait to finally share his band's new music. The group has released four albums since 2009, the most recent being their EP “The Rise." This EP is the first of three scheduled releases in what the band calls “a year-long puzzle.”
“We tried to get started touring at the beginning of last summer and immediately got Covid,” Banwatt said. “Since then, we have managed to do some touring, and it has felt amazing to get back in front of people.”
The Rural Alberta Advantage members include Amy Cole on the keyboard and harmony, Paul Banwatt on the drums, and Nils Edenloff on acoustics and vocals. In 2005, all three of the Canadian natives met through the Toronto music scene, frequently hosting open mic nights at a bar.
“Nobody was really coming to our open mic nights so we would just play each other's stuff for hours and hours,” Banwatt said. “In that process, Nils and I really hit it off, and then Amy started playing with us so we landed in this trio configuration.”
The group’s recent 2022 extended play record, “The Rise,” opened a new door. The six songs can be described by the band as literal and visceral and at other times hallucinatory and surreal.
Professional photographer Leroy Schulz worked on the EP. The band said they really accredit him with the music’s visual identity.
“I think we are finally getting more comfortable with what we like about our own music,” Banwatt said. “Rather than stressing about how different we need to sound record to record. We are really pushing the limits to what we do and trusting our own instincts which is leading to more explosive and interesting music.”
During the tour, the band will test various new songs throughout their performances. They said they are excited to receive live feedback, especially seeing how fans react.
“People come to our shows because there is a bit of a feeling that everything could fall off the rails at any time… but that is the fun of live music,” Banwatt said.
“Plague Dogs” is another recent song that the trio released in January and takes inspiration from the 1977 novel “The Plague Dogs” by Richard Adams.
“We are just really happy people are coming out to see us,” Banwatt said.
The Rural Alberta Advantage performs at the recordBar on March 2, which will be their first time performing in Kansas City. Tickets for their tour are available now as well as streaming and downloading “The Rise.”