The award nominated funk band, The Whips, will host an album release party at the downtown live music venue and bar Lucia on Sept. 15 with opening acts Indra and Lavender Bride.
The bands hope to combine their unique sounds and individual audiences to create a space where funk, rock and jazz unite Lawrencians through the power of new retro music.
Fresh off their U.S. tour, The Whips’ guitarist and KU graduate student Max Indiveri said the band is amped up to perform their first album back on home soil.
“We’ve been lucky to go see other places, and go play for people who know about us around the country, but nothing will ever be more important or close to our hearts than God’s country: Lawrence, Kansas,” Indiveri said.
The Whips began playing together when they were in high school and went viral on TikTok in 2020.
Their upcoming album, “How To Hold a Grudge,” released on Lotuspool Records, is The Whip’s first complete studio album with a record label.
“They’re [Lotuspool Records] smaller, and almost independent, but the cool part about it is there’s a guy out there who believes in us and is willing to invest some cash in us,” Indiveri said.
The Whips have performed at many reputable local music venues throughout the past few years. They shared their funky, dance grooves with the Lawrence community in 2021 and 2022 at The Granada, The Bottleneck, Replay Lounge, Uplift Coffee and Lucia.
“I think it’s gonna be a beautiful time with all my friends, in one of my favorite bars, with all my favorite bands,” Indiveri said.
Indiveri said they spent two years creating songs and preparing their new album.
“We’re to the point now with our Lawrence shows where we just have so much fun, and it’s such a party, that whenever we look to bands we want to play with, we just want to have the most fun bands possible,” Indiveri said.
Ellie Bates, Indra co-founder and lead singer, said the indie rock band will be performing their newest single, “Thrill Ride,” and a new song that will make its live debut at the release party. The band’s performance will also feature covers of Katy Perry’s “I Kissed A Girl” and "Time Warp" from Rocky Horror Picture Show.
Bates said Indra has performed with The Whips once before at Lucia.
“Not only are all of us students in Indra, but we all are in the school of music to some degree, so we see them around pretty frequently,” Bates said.
Lavender Bride’s unrestricted fusion of jazz, punk, and Midwest emo was introduced to the Lawrence live music scene at The Bottleneck and Replay Lounge earlier this year.
Lavender Bride singer-songwriter Regan Virnoche said this is the first time that the band will be performing at Lucia and their first performance with The Whips.
“I listened to their music, and we were like this is sick,” Virnoche said. “So we’re super excited to support them with their album release, and I can’t wait to keep updated with what they’re up to.”
The 18+ event will begin at 8 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Lucia on 1016 Massachusetts St. to debut The Whip’s first album: “How To Hold A Grudge.” Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the show. Guests are encouraged to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.