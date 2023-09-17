The funk train pulled into central station at The Whips’ album release party on Sept. 15. Lucia hosted Lawrence native bands Lavender Bride and Indra before The Whips took the spotlight to perform their new album, titled “How To Hold A Grudge.”
Fans, Lucia patrons and Massachusetts Street-goers heard live music performances featuring songs across an array of genres to keep them on their toes. Indra’s Barbie inspired medley and Lavender Bride’s jazzy new single “Eastern Goodbye” led up to The Whips’ funky, fresh, and show tune album.
Beth Davis, fiance of Max Indiveri of The Whips, said she is always amazed by The Whips’ performance.
“I could just tell how proud they were of the product that they made and I know how hard they’ve worked,” Davis said. “It was electric. It was magical.”
Indra kicked the party in gear after 8 p.m. and immediately captured the crowd’s attention with covers of “Barbie Girl” and “I’m Just Ken,” which replaced their original plan of covering Katy Perry’s “I Kissed A Girl.”
Their versatility was emphasized as they went on to perform their new indie rock single “Thrill Ride,” closing out their set with a cover from Rocky Horror Picture Show’s “Time Warp.”
The crowd felt the electricity in the air which continued as emo band Lavender Bride took the stage. They played six songs, featuring a slew of originals written by the band’s songwriter, Regan Virnoche. LB began their set with “hunter & the prey,” which blended with their next song, “archie.” Both songs are live demos available to stream on Spotify.
After the opening acts, the crowd was ready for The Whips to perform their new album in full. The crowd was captivated by their original songs “I’m Beggin’” and “Grudges,” which inspired the album’s name according to guitarist and singer Max Indiveri.
In addition to The Whips’ four band members, two other musicians performed alongside them — University of Kansas senior Asa Martin on trombone and Trevor Phillippe on saxophone. Phillippe said he has played with The Whips five or six times before.
“It was an insane amount of energy,” Phillippe said. “Playing to a local crowd here in Lawrence gives us all butterflies in our stomach after all these shows everywhere else.”
The crowd cheered on for an encore from The Whips, and they delivered with a fitting cover of “Carry on Wayward Son” by Kansas and “Broken” from their 2021 EP “Never Change, Or Do.”
Amy Jo “AJ” Cosgrove, mother of Quinn Cosgrove of The Whips said she loves how generous The Whips are in spirit and collaboration with other artists.
“I think tonight the crowd was really behind them,” AJ said. “It was fun, and there was a ton of energy, and the band feeds off of that and plays even harder, better, louder.”
Lindsay Kellogg, a music therapy major, said the new album was packed with great hits and the vibe of the evening was brought together by the Lucia atmosphere along with the energy among the audience.
“Everyone got super close to the stage, which is awesome! I love that! It felt a lot more personal with the band being so close,” Kellogg said. “The overall vibes are very nice and it’s a great little space to listen to live music and get up and personal.”
Indra guitarist Clark Russell said it’s been awesome to hear The Whips’ new music and see the band rise on social media.
“I love playing with them whenever I get the chance to, which isn’t very often, but they’re super fun to play with,” Russell said. “They’re sounding better and better with every release they do. Real proud of those boys.”
The Whips’ recent tour took the band all the way from Toronto and Ontario, to notable venues in New York City, Philadelphia and Atlanta. They plan to continue making funky music as a group and sharing it around the world.
For information on The Whips’ upcoming performances, visit their website. Their new album “How To Hold A Grudge” is out now on all streaming platforms.