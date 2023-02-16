In the mid-20th century, the Mulvane Art Museum received an extensive collection of 18th and 19th-century Japanese woodblock prints. They wanted to showcase the collection but needed a printmaker's help to bring the vision to light, thus creating their new exhibit, Clear Water: Encountering Mokuhanga.
For several years, Matthew Willie Garcia has been interested in multimedia printmaking. Originally from California, Garcia came to the Midwest to attend the Kansas City Art Institute. Since 2020, he’s been a studio manager at the Lawrence Arts Center.
“Coming into this curation, I was really wanting to find the pieces that spoke to me about the sensibility of Mokuhanga,” Garcia said. “I picked work that I thought was indicative of each type of technique in the medium.”
Matthew was brought in to help by Sara Stepp, academic curator for the Mulvane. She has worked in museums for the past seven years and has been at the Mulvane for five months.
“We thought it would be interesting for a contemporary printmaker to come in and bring his perspective on this more traditional format,” Stepp said.
Stepp first got in contact with Garcia when she took his printmaking class at the Lawrence Arts Center.
“(Garcia) is really knowledgeable about this process,” Stepp said. “You can really tell from the interpretive texts in this exhibition. They give some really great technical perspectives.”
Garcia explained that although Mokuhanga is now a fine art medium, woodblock printing was traditionally made through a very collaborative process.
“An artist would do a design, a publisher would work with them to have a carver carve the woodblock, which would then be printed by a printmaker,” he said. “It required a lot of hands and a lot of skill.”
Garcia hopes this collection will expose people to an art medium they may not encounter often.
“Mokuhanga is tied to the culture and nature of Japan. There’s so much ecology built into the process,” Garcia said. “I want people to encounter art that’s different to them and to see the history of this technique.”
Patrons can view the Clear Water: Encountering Mokuhanga exhibit on the Mulvane Art Museum’s main floor.