Lawrence area writers Kayla Cook and Jenea Havener were selected for the 2023 Langston Hughes Creative Writing Award for their work about Black life experiences. Their fiction and poetry pieces will be honored, and the authors will read them aloud at a ceremony at the Lawrence Arts Center.
The Langston Hughes Creative Writing Award is given to two local writers annually, encouraging others to carry on Hughes’ tradition of storytelling through poetry and prose. Winners receive $500 to support their work, awarded by co-sponsors the Raven Bookstore and the Lawrence Arts Center.
Cook, a writer and poet, graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in English. She said her poetry derives from her lived experiences.
In her pieces that will be read aloud at the ceremony, Cook writes about her experiences growing up as a Black woman in Kansas. She hopes people will read her work and walk away knowing everyone’s voice matters.
“We are told as Black people that our voices do not matter,” Cook said. “As a Black community, we have struggled, but we are a community. And we are thriving in a country that we were never intended to. So I hope people take away that we need active change.”
While sharing personal stories with an audience is a scary thought, Cook is grateful for the opportunity to share her stories with a larger platform.
“There have been a lot of obstacles and barriers that have prevented those forming opportunities and being given the floor,” Cook said. “And know that on Wednesday, people will be listening to me and that they'll be listening to my words, and I'll be standing before them. And the fact that someone cares means the world.”
Similar to Cook, Havener also attended the University of Kansas to study creative writing and history. She grew up in Lawrence and has been familiar with the works of Langston Hughes.
“It's such an honor to be [awarded],” Havener said. “My name in the same sense as [Hughes] – that's crazy. I remember as a kid, we had books of poetry in my house, and I really loved the Langston Hughes poem ‘Harlem.’ I wouldn't have been able to tell you as a kid what it was called, but I love that poem. I thought the descriptions in that poem were so juicy and so true.”
Havener works as a freelance writer and editor, focusing on fiction. She describes using writing as her way of processing the world around her.
“I'm not very plot-driven,” Havener said. “Sometimes, not very much is happening in my stories. There's a lot of interiority, sort of a lot of examining the bigger human.
"So like loss, or pain, or love, or the blending of those, because that's what it is to be human – it’s a mix of all those [feelings]. I really sort of like to dive deep into human emotion, and I'm really interested in stories where there's a lot of characterization.”
Even though Havener became a full-time writer later in life, she continues to pursue her dreams at full speed. Havener recently started the Bennington Writing Seminars program to receive her MFA.
“I feel like I'm starting my second act in life,” Havener said. “I have a son who's about to graduate from high school, so it's possibly crazy that I'm getting my MFA at this point, but it also feels totally right.”
The ceremony of the award-winning pieces will take place at 7 p.m. on Feb. 1 in the large gallery of the Lawrence Arts Center.