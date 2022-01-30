Jayhawk thrift-central Vintage Hawks hosted their third pop-up shop event at McLain’s Market on Friday.
KU juniors and twin brothers SaeVheon and TaeVheon Alcorn started Vintage Hawks in 2020 as a way to bring Lawrence unique fan gear. The shop mainly consists of vintage KU and Kansas City Chiefs apparel.
The brothers use social media to operate their business. Vintage Hawk customers place bids over Instagram to purchase one-of-a-kind gameday pieces.
Their Instagram account has amassed over 13,000 followers, making their previous pop-ups a major success.
When the line to enter the pop-up event eventually filled the second floor of McLain’s, the twins realized Vintage Hawks had become more than just an Instagram page. Since their first flash retail shop in August, the twins have seen growth in their business.
“The best word to describe it is underestimate, we have usually tended to underestimate ourselves in the past,” SaeVheon Alcorn said. “But we have an interest and people love it so we are definitely trying to keep our heads in the right space and just keep going.”
The shop featured more than 500 items for sale, making Friday the Vintage Hawks’ biggest pop-up yet. The event began at 11 a.m. with shoppers quickly flooding to the racks of vintage gear once the doors opened. Payton Newell, a junior studying communications with a minor in business from Topeka, was one of several customers waiting in line before the event.
“I thought the Vintage Hawks pop-up was a huge success,” Newell said. “I was super impressed with the variety of quality clothing they had, and the reasonable prices.”