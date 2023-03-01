Not only is Lawrence the home of the University of Kansas, but Haskell Indian Nations University also calls Lawrence home. Watkins Museum of History aims to highlight the history of Haskell University in its new exhibit.
“Everybody knows about KU, and a lot of people don’t realize there’s a second college here,” said Geoffrey Pate, Humanities Kansas intern and former Haskell University student. “Just as much as KU or any other college has a relationship with their city, I think Lawrence and Haskell have had a cool historic relationship.”
The exhibit, titled “From Then to Now: A Student History of Haskell Indian Nations,” explores both Native American cultures and student life at Haskell University. It follows Haskell University from its opening in 1884 as the Indian Industrial Training School to the present.
Watkins Museum and the Haskell Cultural Center collaborated to bring the exhibit together. Images and artifacts featured in the exhibit were pulled from collections that the cultural center had.
Travis Campbell, the property manager of the Haskell Cultural Center, was asked to assist with the project due to his familiarity with the collections from his experience as an assistant curator at the center and his current role of overseeing the collections.
“I hope that people are able to see the wonderful diversity represented at Haskell by all of the tribal nations that we serve and the evolution that Haskell has gone through over the last 138 years and see that we are still growing and evolving to meet the needs of our students, their families and tribal communities,” Campbell said.
Images, artifacts and video footage are used to tell the history of Haskell University. Most of the process for putting together the exhibit consisted of researching and narrowing down what would be featured in the final product according to the curators for the project.
“With this one, the artifacts and the narrative of the exhibit really tie it together,” said Brittany Keegan, curator of exhibits and collections at Watkins Museum. “It is a very difficult process, especially with something like Haskell which has such a long and varied history. There’s any number of ways you could go.”
The free exhibit will be on display now until April 30 on the second floor of Watkins Museum of History. More information can be found at watkinsmuseum.org.