From Oct. 30 to March 15, the Watkins Museum paid homage to members of Lawrence’s LGBTQ community with “Not a Straight Path: The Fight for Queer Rights in Lawrence." The display featured photographs, documents and artifacts that showcase the struggle and success of LGBTQ individuals in the city throughout the past 51 years.
The display highlighted the Lawrence Gay Liberation Front's (LGLF) battle to receive campus recognition. According to KU’s Center of Sexuality and Gender Identity, the group eventually took their fight to the Supreme Court in 1973.
Although the exhibit focused on honoring the struggles of the community, Brittany Keegan, the Watkins Museum Collections Manager, said the display also celebrated the victories.
“One of the things that I'm most proud of with the exhibit is that we don't just focus on the struggle and the sadness,” Keegan said. “My hope is people see the exhibit and understand that there's a long history of embracing queer identities in Lawrence.”
Keegan said the exhibit was planned to be showcased in 2020 to celebrate the 50 year anniversary of LGLF. However, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum postponed the exhibit until October 2021.
“Because of this, we looked at joining the KU campus to commemorate the 51 year anniversary for LGLF; instead of the exhibit only focusing on the ‘70s, we decided to focus on the past 51 years to make it feel more recent,” Keegan said.
Keegan consulted with Kathy Rose-Mockry when researching the exhibit. Rose-Mockry is the previous director for the Emily Taylor Center and has been studying LGBTQ history in Lawrence for the past nine years.
“I was a behind-the-scenes supporter of Brittany and she asked me for some information, but I'm giving Brittany all the credit,” Rose-Mockry said. “Brittany is an excellent researcher and she really went in, got her information, did a very careful job of putting that together and I commend her; when you have a small visual space, it takes careful thinking about what you put out there to make sure people see it or are interested in looking at it.”
Rose-Mockry noted that the exhibit provided people with a chance to see that there is still a need for activism.
“It's a good opportunity for students to acknowledge that they still need to be speaking out, they still need to be present, and make their voice heard,” Rose-Mockery said. “I felt like it was an opportunity to serve a built in warming opportunity about activism and resistance.”
While the exhibit is now closed to the public, Keegan hopes that the museum can use parts of the display for future projects.
“We've had comments in our guestbook of people thanking us for showcasing the exhibit and acknowledging the history that has happened. We've been grateful that there has been that response,” Keegan said. “We're hoping we'll be able to show panels from the exhibit in future years during Pride month in June, National Queer History Month in October and more.”
Keegan hopes that the “Not a Straight Path” audience learned about the city’s rich history of LGBTQ activism and will continue to contribute to equal rights in the community today.
“It wasn't all struggle, it's the community and people embracing each other and finding a place in Lawrence to do that,” Keegan said. “There have been people put back in the closet, born into a community that has no rights and that there's been a fight against that. I hope there's an understanding when people walk away from the exhibit that [Lawrence] is a place that will fight for you.”