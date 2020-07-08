In “What To Read This Week,” arts contributor Taylor Worden suggests novels, poetry, articles and other forms of writing, often centering around a timely topic or theme. This week, Worden suggests works to ease into reading for fun.

Without the pressure of assigned textbooks and chapters, summer is the perfect time to pick up the hobby of reading for pleasure again — especially if you have a lot of time on your hands. Now is a great time to put down TikTok, at least for a couple hours, and pick up a good book to read. Here are a few book suggestions to ease into reading for fun.

"Normal People" by Sally Rooney

For fans of contemporary romance

Odds are you’ve probably seen plenty about this novel on social media already with its widespread popularity. “Normal People” follows two widely different characters, Connell and Marianne, as they grow up and move on from their small town in Ireland. The novel examines how their relationship transforms over time as they seem unable to completely let each other go.

With witty dialogue and continuous mounting tension, it’s almost impossible to put this story down once you begin.

"The Convenience Store Woman" by Sayaka Murata

For a quick read

If you’re looking for a very quick read, you can’t find one much shorter than “The Convenience Store Woman” by Sayaka Murata. The little novel centers on Keiko Furukura, a Japanese woman who finds her purpose in life as a worker at a local convenience store while facing mounting outside pressure to fulfill a more traditional role for a woman of her age.

Although short, this Japanese novel uses the pages it has to present a unique story with plenty of critique on societal roles and what is deemed "normal" in modern day society.

"The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle" by Haruki Murakami

For fans of magical realism

Although not a quick read, “The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle” pulls you into its bizarre and complex plot so quickly it’s difficult to escape until you uncover the mystery along with the narrator. The novel follows Toru Okada as he attempts to find his wife’s missing cat. Along the way he is subsequently drawn into a much deeper and darker world than he ever expected.

Blending magic, romance, mystery and historical fiction, this novel is so vast and elaborate it becomes easy to fall into Murakami’s world and get lost. With constant twists and turns, the novel will keep you guessing until the very end.

Little Weirds by Jenny Slate

For a mix of everything

“Little Weirds” seems to fit in a category all its own, blending genres of biography, creative non-fiction and humor. Jenny Slate, an actress, comedian and writer, uses “Little Weirds” to let the reader inside her imaginative mind and see the world through her eyes. The essays in this book span from Slate’s healing after her divorce to the haunted house she grew up in to making sardine sandwiches.

Hilarious, touching, and insightful, Slate’s novel provides a welcome break from reality by viewing the world through her dreamlike perspective for a little while.