"What to Watch this Week" includes everything from a fast-paced action-thriller, a romantic comedy for fans of Andy Samberg, a documentary examining a legendary astrologer and a new series pairing actor Zac Efron with sustainability.
Here is what you can look forward to watching this week.
"Palm Springs"
Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti star in this new romcom with a twist headed to Hulu this week. The comedy centers around two people who meet at a wedding and, after a chance encounter, find themselves living the same day over and over again. Reminiscent of “Groundhog Day” with Samberg’s comedic style, the movie follows the pair’s attempts to cope with their inability to live a different day and without each other.
“Palm Springs” will be available to stream on Hulu this Friday.
"The Old Guard"
Based on a graphic novel of the same name, this Netflix original stars Charlize Theron as the leader of a group of highly skilled soldiers. The group is not only skilled, but immortal, and have been fighting and healing themselves for centuries. The action film follows the mercenaries as they gain a new recruit, and fight against those attempting to uncover their secret.
“The Old Guard” will be available to stream on Netflix this Friday.
"Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado"
This Netflix original documentary focuses on the life, career and impact of the late Puerto Rican astrologer and psychic Walter Mercado. The documentary explores Mercado’s life, his rise to extreme fame, and his mysterious disappearance at the height of his popularity. The film pairs the exploration of his life with interviews from several prominent celebrities including Lin Manuel- Miranda discussing the impact Mercado had on their lives and careers.
“Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado” will be available to stream on Netflix this Wednesday.
"Down to Earth with Zac Efron"
In season one of a new Netflix series, actor Zac Efron travels around the world with a wellness expert to gain new perspectives on sustainability and wellness. In each episode, Efron and his team explore various initiatives from around the globe to create a more sustainable future focusing on food, water and energy. If you want to see Troy Bolton explore eco-friendly ways of living, season one of “Down to Earth with Zac Efron” will be available to stream on Netflix this Friday.