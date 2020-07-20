In this edition of "What To Watch This Week," we have two new movies and the highly acclaimed Michael Jordan documentary, "The Last Dance," dropping on Netflix. Let’s jump into the highlights of this week.
The Last Dance
We’ve all heard of “The Last Dance” by now. The 10-episode docuseries about arguably the best basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan, was a cultural phenomenon when it released earlier this year on ESPN.
Even if you’re not a fan of basketball or sports in general, “The Last Dance” is absolutely worth the watch. Jordan and his surrounding cast have so much personality and drama throughout their championship runs with the Chicago Bulls; it’s almost as if you’re watching reality TV taking place in the '90s. (And that's not even mentioning the docuseries' the stellar soundtrack.)
All 10 episodes of "The Last Dance" are available to stream on Netflix.
Radioactive
In Amazon’s latest original movie release to their Prime streaming service, we have “Radioactive.” The film is a biopic about Marie Curie, one of the most important chemists of the last century. Curie is played by Rosamund Pike.
While the tale may sound fascinating to history and science buffs, critics were not impressed during its festival circuit run. Nevertheless, it’s at least worth checking out during this COVID-19 content drought.
You can watch Radioactive on Prime Video Friday.
The Rental
In Dave Franco’s directorial debut, we have a new thriller titled “The Rental.” The story follows two couples getting away to an oceanside rental house with a suspicious host that turns out to be a part of something more sinister than it seems. Early reviews are praising the film’s horror-filled tone and lifting up Franco's promise behind the camera.
If you’re looking for something to keep you on the edge of your seat and attempt to fill that empty hole that only watching horror movies in theaters can truly satisfy, you can rent “The Rental” on streaming services this Friday.