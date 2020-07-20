The Last Dance

Phoenix - June 20: NBA Commissioner David Stern presents Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls the championship trophy after the Bulls defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game Six of the 1993 NBA Finals on June 20, 1993 at America West Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Copyright 1993 NBAE

 Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

In this edition of "What To Watch This Week," we have two new movies and the highly acclaimed Michael Jordan documentary, "The Last Dance," dropping on Netflix. Let’s jump into the highlights of this week.

We’ve all heard of “The Last Dance” by now. The 10-episode docuseries about arguably the best basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan, was a cultural phenomenon when it released earlier this year on ESPN.

Even if you’re not a fan of basketball or sports in general, “The Last Dance” is absolutely worth the watch. Jordan and his surrounding cast have so much personality and drama throughout their championship runs with the Chicago Bulls; it’s almost as if you’re watching reality TV taking place in the '90s. (And that's not even mentioning the docuseries' the stellar soundtrack.) 

All 10 episodes of "The Last Dance" are available to stream on Netflix.

Radioactive

In Amazon’s latest original movie release to their Prime streaming service, we have “Radioactive.” The film is a biopic about Marie Curie, one of the most important chemists of the last century. Curie is played by Rosamund Pike.

While the tale may sound fascinating to history and science buffs, critics were not impressed during its festival circuit run. Nevertheless, it’s at least worth checking out during this COVID-19 content drought.

You can watch Radioactive on Prime Video Friday.

The Rental

In Dave Franco’s directorial debut, we have a new thriller titled “The Rental.” The story follows two couples getting away to an oceanside rental house with a suspicious host that turns out to be a part of something more sinister than it seems. Early reviews are praising the film’s horror-filled tone and lifting up Franco's promise behind the camera.

If you’re looking for something to keep you on the edge of your seat and attempt to fill that empty hole that only watching horror movies in theaters can truly satisfy, you can rent “The Rental” on streaming services this Friday.

