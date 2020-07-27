This week’s “What to Watch This Week” features a highly anticipated second season of a popular show, as well as two new documentaries. Let’s take a look at a few of the new releases this week.
'The Umbrella Academy,' season 2
A year after the conclusion of the first season, Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” is releasing a second season. If you’re unfamiliar with the series, the first season of the show centered on six siblings, who recently reunite after the death of their father. Each sibling has superhuman abilities, and they work together to stop an imminent threat to the world. Without giving away spoilers from season one, the second season will diverge slightly from the events from the first season’s finale, following the characters as they navigate being propelled back 60 years.
The second season of “The Umbrella Academy” will be available to stream this Friday on Netflix.
'The Speed Cubers'
A new Netflix documentary “The Speed Cubers” follows the lives of Rubik's Cube-solving champions Max Park and Feliks Zemdegs. The documentary explores the largely unknown world of competitive speedcubing as a whole, along with the pair’s friendship and rivalry as they compete for championship titles. A short and sweet documentary with a running time of under an hour, “The Speed Cubers” seems to be a feel-good choice if you’re looking to learn more about the world of competitive Rubik’s Cube-solving.
“The Speed Cubers” will be available to stream Wednesday on Netflix.
'Stockton on My Mind'
“Stockton on My Mind,” an HBO original documentary, tells the story of Michael Tubbs: the first elected Black mayor of his hometown of Stockton, California. Tubbs was elected as the mayor of Stockton in 2016 — the same night Donald Trump was elected president — at only 26 years old, also making him the youngest mayor of a major American city.
The documentary explores Tubbs’ life and political career and examines how the events and circumstances of his childhood spawned a passion in him to create social and economic change in his community. Spanning from his childhood to his current endeavors, “Stockton on My Mind” displays Tubbs’ fight to improve his hometown alongside other inspiring advocates for change in Stockton.
“Stockton on My Mind” will be available to stream this Tuesday on HBO.