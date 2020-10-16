You have permission to edit this article.
8 things to do to have a spooky (and safe) Halloween

Spooky Celebrations

As Halloween approaches, CHALK is here to offer eight socially distanced ways to get into the spooky spirit.

 Elizabeth Walters/CHALK

Halloween is just weeks away, and spooky celebrations across the country are being adjusted because of the pandemic. Although crowded costume parties and apple-bobbing competitions may not be 2020-friendly, there are still plenty of ways you can have fun this season!

Here are eight things you can do in your household to get into the Halloween spirit. 

1. Disney Halloween special marathon 

Since the 2019 launch of Disney+, members of Gen Z everywhere have been escaping to the mid-2000s by watching the nostalgic content the streaming service has to offer. Gather your friends and enjoy some eerie throwback episodes of your favorite childhood shows. 

Here is a compiled list of some of the most notable Disney Halloween specials: 

  • “Good Luck Charlie” - season two, episode 25; season three, episode 15
  • “Hannah Montana” - season one, episode 17
  • “Jessie” - season two, episode one; season three, episode one
  • “Lizzie McGuire” - season one, episode 24
  • “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” - season one, episode 19; season three, episode 12
  • “Wizards of Waverly Place” - season three, episode two

2. Harry Potter-inspired picnic 

Several buildings on campus have some hints of Hogwarts in their design. Pick an overcast day, find your favorite gothic-esque place on campus and set up a picnic with your friends. You can find recipes for some magical Harry Potter-inspired snacks here.

3. Ghost photoshoot TikTok challenge

Although this trend rose to popularity in September, there is no better excuse to bring it back than Halloween. All you need for this challenge is a bed sheet, sunglasses and a friend to film. A photoshoot featuring Jayhawk Boulevard’s best would surely make the “For You” page! 

4. Tie-dye masks with Halloween colors

With mask mandates being the new normal, you might as well pull out your most festive face coverings for the holiday. You can buy a pack of white face masks for you and your friends to tie-dye with black, purple and orange.

5. Boo baskets

There’s nothing better than coming home to a surprise on your doorsteps. Go to Dollar Tree and find some spooky treats to put in a bag along with a note explaining the "booing" process. You can get all your boo basket inspiration here.

6. Paint pumpkins 

There are some things a global pandemic can’t take away, and pumpkin painting is one of them. Head over to Dillons for all of your pumpkin needs and get painting with your friends. Don’t forget to paint a mask for your pumpkin!

7. Decorate your room

As schoolwork piles up, we all need something to lift our spirits after a long day on Zoom. Head over to the Target dollar section for some fun and affordable fall decorations that will surely get your room in the holiday mood.

8. Lawrence ghost tour 

There are several places around town that supposedly have supernatural residents. Gather a few friends and drive by some of these spots to look for apparitions roaming the halls. Some of the most infamous haunted grounds include Corbin Hall, The Eldridge Hotel and Sigma Nu Fraternity. 

