You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MENU

Campus Couture: Second-hand style

  • Comments
Campus Couture 2

Wairimu “Mimu” Mbogori, a KU freshman from Shawnee practices sustainable fashion through shopping second hand.

 Graphic by Elizabeth Walters.

KU freshman and Shawnee native Wairimu “Mimu” Mbogori is a firm believer in shopping second-hand. 

After having work experience at a retail store, Mbogori found it hard to justify paying full price for clothing items. However, ever since learning about the ethics of the fast fashion industry through YouTube, Mbogori decided to transition to primarily shopping second-hand.

“One of my favorite channels had this whole video that explained how a lot of companies I shopped at like Zara or Forever 21 use sweatshops that have horrible conditions as well as child labor to produce their clothes,” Mbogori said. 

In addition to the classic thrift stores like Goodwill and Savers, Mbogori also enjoys taking her business to Depop, an online shopping platform. Mbogori’s favorite local spot is Wild Man Vintage on Massachusetts Street. 

When it comes to thrifting, Mbogori said “patience is key.” Mbogori said bringing headphones to shop helps her stay focused when hunting for the best finds.  

“Some of my favorite pieces were in sections I usually don’t go in. Whenever I thrift, I make sure to check all the aisles,” Mbogori said. 

Mbogori describes her personal style overall as very casual with anything denim and oversized being a staple in her closet. 

When picking out an outfit, Mbogori starts from the bottom with a go-to pair of jeans. Next, she finds a top appropriate for the weather. For shoes, she defaults to a nice and comfortable pair of sneakers. To top the look off, she accessorizes with her signature silver chain link bracelet or her gold hoop earrings. 

Although she said her style icon is Alexa Chung, Mbogori finds inspiration from all aspects of her life. 

“It can be from my own friends, people I follow on Instagram, or just experimenting and putting stuff together at home,” Mbogori said. 

Mbogori’s key to style success is being herself.

“A key thing to remember is to always dress for yourself,” Mbogroi said. "What anyone else thinks doesn’t matter.”

Tags

CHALK TALK

Person 1: This song slaps.

Person 2: Your mom slaps.

Person 1: Thank you, my mom is a kind and wonderful lady.

 Person 1: I’m so sick of alcohol.

Person 2: I don’t know, I’m getting stronger every day. I love it.

Person 1: Do you do the vegan wrap here?

Person 2: We can do the chicken wrap with no cheese?

Person 1: I’ll take the Beyond Burger please. 

Person 1: Oh my God! I feel like I know you somehow…

Person 2: Yeah, we went to high school together. 

Person 1: Oh! *walks off*

Guy 1: Is the black market even real? Has anyone ever been on it?

Guy 2: I tried once but I couldn’t figure out how to get on.

Guy 1: I stayed up until 2 am watching Disney plus

Guy 2: I told my girlfriend I fell asleep but I was actually watching the Mandalorian.

Girl 1: How long have you guys been dating?

Girl 2: Since the summer, well actually for like two years but it’s a long story.

Girl 1: Who are you looking for?

Girl 2: This guy, wait I found him. Fanny pack boy. He flipped off my professor after a test and ran out of the classroom.

Girl 1: How did you choose KU? 

Girl 2: Honestly, I flipped a coin. 

Boy 1: Did I tell you? I think I had a threesome this weekend.

Boy 2: Woah, hold up. You think?

Boy 1: I was born a Phi Delt.

Boy 2: Please don’t ever say that again.

Girl 1: How do you get your boobs to look like that?

Girl 2: I don’t ever wear a bra? I don’t know. 

Girl 1: I just really want a guy to bend me over you know?

Girl 2: How do you know? You’re a virgin!

Guy: Sometimes I wish I could just be a dog and sleep all day. 

Girl: You wake up at like three every day. 

Guy: I know.

Girl: So…

Guy: So does that make me a dog or something?

Girl 1: I wish I was a little bit taller.

Girl 2: I wish I was balder.

Girl 1: I wish I had a...wait, wait, wait balder?

Guy 1: Let’s slap dicks

Guy 2: You ever pee and it feels like throwing up?

Woman 1: *holding baby* He would have been safer at the Hawk

Woman 2: Oh absolutely.

Girl 1: I would never date that guy.

Girl 2: Well, it depends how much money he has.

Girl 1: I’m going to the doctor to see if I have bronchitis before I hook up with him again.

Girl 2: Yeah that’s smart so you don’t give it to anyone else. 

Girl 1: No I mean I want to make sure I infect him.

Guy 1: I'm cutting some of my unnecessary costs, starting with Juuling.

Guy 2: Ight man, good luck.

Guy 1: Actually I might just start chewing

Guy 1: How was work?

Guy 2: My manager was chastising me for not dressing up in a Halloween costume, she doesn’t understand I’m strictly here to get paid.

Guy 1: I am so tired of this week, man

Guy 2: Dude it’s Monday

Guy 1: I know

Person#1: I want to be on the first ship to mars

Person#2: Not me, I doubt they have Wi-Fi

Perons#1: Yeah but at least they’re evolving up there. We’re all just devolving.

Girl 1: Um, I don’t eat pig.

Girl 2: You eat bacon all the time, bitch.

Guy 1: You better get going. 

Guy 2: Yeah, see ya. I’m off to get some Adderall.

Girl 1: Are you home right now?

Girl 2: Yeah, why?

Girl 1: I bought a cat

Girl 1: I just don't understand what fishing is for.

Girl 2: I don't know. Food, maybe?

Guy: I’m just gonna have to like carry an entire box of spiders up the hill tomorrow.

Girl: What?

Guy: Yeah, just like a hundred spiders in a box.

Guy 1: Sometimes ya just gotta give yourself a haircut.

Guy 2: Dude, you shaved half your head. That’s not a haircut, that’s a mess.

Girl 1: Can you eat fruit raw?

Girl 2: How else are you supposed to eat it?

Girl: That class is killing us. ​But they say rest is for the dead.

Guy: Well, at least we'll be rested.

Girl: She's not in class this semester.

Guy: Maybe she's dead.

Girl: Or studying abroad.

Girl: They're like oil and water.

Guy: Wow, you're so good with analogies. 

 