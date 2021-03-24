Campus Couture: Second-hand style

KU freshman and Shawnee native Wairimu “Mimu” Mbogori is a firm believer in shopping second-hand.
After having work experience at a retail store, Mbogori found it hard to justify paying full price for clothing items. However, ever since learning about the ethics of the fast fashion industry through YouTube, Mbogori decided to transition to primarily shopping second-hand.
“One of my favorite channels had this whole video that explained how a lot of companies I shopped at like Zara or Forever 21 use sweatshops that have horrible conditions as well as child labor to produce their clothes,” Mbogori said.
In addition to the classic thrift stores like Goodwill and Savers, Mbogori also enjoys taking her business to Depop, an online shopping platform. Mbogori’s favorite local spot is Wild Man Vintage on Massachusetts Street.
When it comes to thrifting, Mbogori said “patience is key.” Mbogori said bringing headphones to shop helps her stay focused when hunting for the best finds.
“Some of my favorite pieces were in sections I usually don’t go in. Whenever I thrift, I make sure to check all the aisles,” Mbogori said.
Mbogori describes her personal style overall as very casual with anything denim and oversized being a staple in her closet.
When picking out an outfit, Mbogori starts from the bottom with a go-to pair of jeans. Next, she finds a top appropriate for the weather. For shoes, she defaults to a nice and comfortable pair of sneakers. To top the look off, she accessorizes with her signature silver chain link bracelet or her gold hoop earrings.
Although she said her style icon is Alexa Chung, Mbogori finds inspiration from all aspects of her life.
“It can be from my own friends, people I follow on Instagram, or just experimenting and putting stuff together at home,” Mbogori said.
Mbogori’s key to style success is being herself.
“A key thing to remember is to always dress for yourself,” Mbogroi said. "What anyone else thinks doesn’t matter.”