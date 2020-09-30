CHALK Couture: 10 fall fashion staples to incorporate in your wardrobe

Fall fashion doesn’t have to break the bank if you're investing in the right pieces. With cold weather on its way, it’s time to refresh our wardrobes for colder weather.
Here are 10 must-have items for the fall season.
1. Mom jeans
Owning flattering and comfortable jeans can be a gamer-changer when it comes to putting together fall outfits. Jeans lend themselves to the ability to dress an outfit up or down, working as the foundation of a look.
Mom jeans are trendy right now, and have been for awhile, but if that’s not your cup of tea there’s no harm picking a fit that feels right for you. Having a classic denim pair and a sleek black pair will maximize outfit combinations.
2. Graphic tee
A solid graphic tee isn’t hard to come by when thrifting is an option. Even checking your family and friends’ closets for vintage tees they don’t want anymore may be helpful. Nevertheless, owning a light-colored and dark-colored oversized tee makes layering a piece of cake. Try throwing one over a turtleneck.
3. Flowy skirt
Investing in a long skirt to tuck a sweater into will make for an ideal comfy casual outfit. Not only is a skirt comfy, but this simple piece will have people thinking you are “so dressed up” when all you did was throw a sweater over a skirt. If you are looking to purchase one skirt, start out with a neutral color or simple pattern.
4. Favorite sweater
Sweaters are an obvious fall staple, but it’s important to own one that you truly love and goes with virtually anything. When looking for a sweater, consider what length, thickness, and color will go with items you already own. If you don’t have a black, white or tan sweater in your closet, that is an ideal place to start.
5. Jean jacket
You can never go wrong with layering a jean jacket over a fall outfit. Oversized jean jackets look great with black leggings or jeans.
6. Turtleneck
A tight-fitting turtleneck is important to own because it's a baseline for layering in cold weather. They are also great to wear alone with layered gold jewelry, or under a warm coat. Either way, you won’t regret purchasing a black or white turtleneck.
7. Flannel
Everyone needs a soft flannel to throw over a solid-colored tee or a hoodie, if that’s your thing. It’s important to remember when looking for a flannel to find one equally soft as it is cute and colorful.
8. Business pants
Business pants are really just code for pants that make you look put together, but feel like pajama pants. Try pairing these with a chunky sweater or turtleneck. You’ll get all the compliments and be cozy while you are at it.
9. Booties
Looking to elevate any fall outfit? Look no further than a simple black or brown bootie. It’s fun to have one with a heel, but consider one without any height so they are more functional for everyday use.
10. Sneaker
A white sneaker is ideal for adding a clean and casual look to any outfit. Whether it’s a traditional Converse or if you're more into the “dad shoe” look, a sneaker is guaranteed to add an athletic flair to any look.